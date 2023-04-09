Home

Salman Khan’s Yentamma Song Slammed by Former Cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan For ‘Degrading South Indian Culture’

Salman Khan’s Yentamma Song Slammed by Former Cricketer: Salman Khan’s Yentamma song was recently released and was hailed by his fans. The peppy track has created a lot of sensation as it has cameo appearances by Telugu superstars Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. It has become quite popular as Salman, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are sharing screen space for the song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It was recently reported that the whole cast and crew of the film was pleasantly surprised on the sets after knowing that the South father-son duo was performing in the song. Now, former test-cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has lashed out at the makers for degrading South Indian culture in the track.

CHECK OUT FORMER TEST CRICKETER LAXMAN SIVARAMAKRISHNAN’S VIRAL TWEET:

This is highly ridiculous and degrading our South Indian culture. This is not a LUNGI , THIS IS A DHOTI. A classical outfit which is being shown in a DISGUSTING MANNER https://t.co/c9E0T2gf2d — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) April 8, 2023

YENTAMMA SONG SLAMMED BY NETIZENS FOR DEGRADING SOUTH INDIAN CULTURE

Laxman shared a dancing clip of Salman from the song and tweeted “This is highly ridiculous and degrading our South Indian culture. This is not a lungi, this is a dhoti. A classical outfit which is being shown in a disgusting manner.” A netizen commented “In temple premises wearing shoes b****y… doesn’t deserve rating.” Laxman responded, “Nowadays people do anything for money. Won’t they research what is a Lungi and a Dhoti. Even if it’s a set, it’s being projected as a temple. People associated with the movie should realise, no footwear inside the temple premises. Appealing to @CBFC_India to consider to ban this.” A user wrote, “Sir our Indian culture is deep-rooted and will not be degraded by a Bollywood song….” Laxman replied, “That doesn’t mean you keep quiet.” A tweet also mentioned, “Agree with you cent percent. But this passes under artistic freedom. Also many would say, it’s ok…” He said, “That’s because we are willing to consume and compromise.” Tamil critic Prashanth Ranagswamy took to Twitter and expressed his displeasure over the Lungi step in Tamil after Yentamma was released. He wrote “What kind of step is this? They’re calling veshti a lungi…and doing some sick move by putting their hands inside it. Worst (sic).” A person wrote in Tamil, “Quite true bro. If we ask them, they’ll say we did a spoof on the lungi culture in the south (sic).” A netizen opined “Bollywood trying so hard to cash in on the Telugu fame… that they still don’t understand Telugus are not Madrasis. The blatant ignorance is annoying (sic).” Another person pointed out “Someone should seriously educate Bollywood about the difference between Lungi and veshti. Veshti is a traditional wear. Seriously irritating to see these types of vulgar dance moves in traditional wear (sic).”

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari in crucial roles. The movie is directed by screenwriter Farhad Samji. The movie also features also stars Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and Vinali Bhatnagar in important characters. Bigg Boss 16 star contestant and Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik has also acted alongside Salman in the action-drama.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release on April 21, 2023.

