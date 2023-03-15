Home

Entertainment

Salman Yusuff Khan Reveals he Was Harassed by Immigration Officer in Bengaluru For Not Knowing Kannada: ‘Hindi is my Mother Tongue’

Salman Yusuff Khan recently revealed that he was harassed by immigration officer in Bengaluru for not knowing Kannada.

Salman Yusuff Khan Reveals he Was Harassed by Immigration Officer in Bengaluru For Not Knowing Kannada: ‘Hindi is my Mother Tongue’

Salman Yusuff Khan Harassed at Bangaluru Airport: Salman Yusuff Khan, known for his energetic dance performances and unique choreography has a massive fan base. After becoming the first winner of Dance India Dance, Salman became an icon among the budding choreographers and dancers. His mastery over contemporary and all kinds of dance forms made him a rage amongst youngsters. A lot of young dancers look up to him as their idol and he continues to get love and accolades from his fans and followers. Now, in a viral video, Salman posted about an unfortunate incident that happened to him at the Bengaluru International Airport. He revealed how an immigration officer harassed him for not knowing Kannada despite being born in the city. The dancer-choreographer spoke about the heated argument with the officer for speaking in Hindi instead of Kannada.

CHECK OUT SALMAN YUSUF KHAN’S VIRAL VIDEO:

SALMAN YUSUF KHAN ENRAGED WITH IMMIGRATION OFFICER BEING FORCED TO SPEAK IN KANNADA

Salman took to his Instagram handle and posted his video as he captioned it as “@kempegowdainternationalairport .. on my way to dubai and I meet this immigration officer who speaks to me in Kannada .. and I in my broken Kannada try to tell him that I understand the language but can’t speak so well to which he continues to speak in Kannada and shows me my passport and points out my name and my birthplace and my fathers name and his birthplace and has the audacity to tell me that .. you and your father are born in bangalore and u can’t speak Kannada .. to which I replied .. that being born in bangalore doesn’t mean I’m born with the language … I could be born in Bangalore and travelled the world like I have been always a Saudi child bought up in Saudi .. (ps: I have never had Kannada as a language as I never lived in the country during my schooling .. what ever little that I know is through my friends) to which he goes to the extent of saying that .. if u can’t speak Kannada I can suspect you …”.

SALMAN YUSUF KHAN SCHOOLS IMMIGRATION OFFICER

The dancer-choreographer also told that when he tried to communicate in Hindi, the officer warned that he could suspect him for not knowing Kannada. Salman stated “”I told him … TRY ME . And got a little louder and repeated TRY ME .. thrice …To which he kept quiet ..I told him that if uneducated people like you continue to live in this country this country will never grow …To which he just kept his head down and murmuring …” He also said that Hindi is his mother tongue and he is proud of it.

Salman has acted in Bollywood films like Wanted (2009), ABCD: Anybody Can Dance (2013) and Street Dancer 3D (2020).

For more updates on Salman Yusuf Khan, check out this space at India.com.











