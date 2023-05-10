Home

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Buys Swanky Duplex Worth Rs 7.8 Crore in Hyderabad

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently bought a swanky duplex with over-the-top amenities worth Rs 7.8 Crore in Hyderabad.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Buys Swanky Duplex: Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently bought a new home in Hyderabad worth Rs 7.8 Crore, as reported by multiple media sources. The 3BHK duplex owned by the actress is located in Jayabheri Orange County, a posh locality in the city. Her new home on the 13th and 14th floor comes loaded with amenities. Samantha also has a house in Jubilee Hills, where she used to live with her ex-husband, actor Naga Chaitanya. Since 2021, the Shaakuntalam actress has been living their with her two pet dogs, Hash and Saasha. Earlier, there were reports about Samantha buying a sea-fcing 3BHK apartment in Mumbai.

SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU’S SWANKY NEW FLAT OFFERS A PLETHORA OF LIFESTLYE AMENITIES

Samantha’s new Hyderabad home comes with six parking slots, as reported by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix. “The property has a super built-up area of 7,944 sq ft, with 3,920 sq ft on the 13th floor and 4,024 sq ft on the 14th floor,” as reported by India Today. Jayabheri Orange County ‘houses duplex sky villa on the 13th and 14th floors,’ as mentioned in the description on Jayabheri Group’s website. he portal also states that the gated society comprises of high-end 3BHK and 4BHK apartments spread across four, 14-storey towers. Samantha’s new house specialises in over-the-top facilities and ‘abundant open spaces’. “The world class clubhouse offers you a plethora of lifestyle amenities including a large swimming pool, indoor games, multipurpose court, well-appointed gymnasium and health club, auditorium and many more facilities,” as quoted from the website.

Samantha will next be seen in the Varun Dhawan starrer spy actioner series Citadel. It is the Indian spin-off of the Priyanka Chopra-Richard Madden starrer show releasing on April 28, 2023. The actress was last seen in Gunasekhar's Shaakuntalam.
















