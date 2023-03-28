Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens up on Her Failed Relationship I Cant be Cynical

Home

Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens up on Her Failed Relationship: ‘I Can’t be Cynical’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up on her failed relationship and her idea of love in one of her recent interviews.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens up on Her Failed Relationship: ‘I Can’t be Cynical’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens up on Her Failed Relationship: Samantha Ruth Prabhu never shies away from expressing herself during interviews, be it her professional and personal life. The actor recently opened up on her failed relationship with Naga Chaitanya since the duo separated in October 2021. Her personal life has been under a lot of scrutiny by entertainment tabloids, portals and paparazzi ever since she ended her marriage with superstar Nagarjuna’s son. Recently, a fan had requested her to start dating someone. The Shakuntalam actor replied with a heart emoji and wrote “Who will love me like you do.” She also spoke about not holding grudges against people and how she relates to her character in her upcoming period drama.

SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU SPEAKS ABOUT ‘LOVE’ AND ‘FAILED RELATIONSHIP’

Samantha, when quizzed about her idea of love told “I have so much love to give. I’m still extremely loving. One failed relationship does not mean that I become cynical and bitter.” The actor who plays the titular role in Shakuntalam, pointed out “She appeals to the contemporary woman in me. She is fiercely independent, she has beliefs, she goes against societal norms. But she is unwaveringly truthful and loving in her devotion, even in the hardest parts of her journey. She does it with so much of grace and dignity. And those were the parts that I connected to. That’s what makes epic characters. You go through adversity, but it’s the choices that you make which makes you like a hero and a heroine. I think that where I connected with Shakuntala. She went through the worst adversities but held herself with such dignity and grace.”

SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU ON PAY PARITY

On October 2021, she announced her separation with Naga and wrote on social media “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.” Samantha recently also spoke about pay parity in Indian film industry in a recent interview and said “I am fighting hard, not directly…it’s not like I am fighting to be paid equally, I want it to be a byproduct of the hard work and success. People should just come and say ‘Yes, we want to pay you this much.’ I shouldn’t have to beg for it. I believe that comes with an incredible amount of hard work.”

A few months ago, Samantha revealed that she was suffering from a rare auto-immune disease called myositis. For her treatment, she took a break from work and shooting schedules.

The actress will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the international series Citadel opposite Varun Dhawan. It is created by Raj & DK. Samantha also has Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda, which will hit the screens on September 1. The Telugu-language family entertainer is helmed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

For more updates on Samantha Ruth Prabhu, check out this space at India.com.











