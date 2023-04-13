Home

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Recalls The Time When Sourcing Garments From Designers Were Tough

South sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set for the release of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. The film will be released on April 21. Samantha will be seen playing a titular role in the Gunasekhar-directed film based on the great poet Kalidasa’s play Abhijnanashakuntalam. In one of her interviews, SRP recalled her struggle days. We know that every budding actor has his/her own struggles, but when Samantha revealed her side of the story on how tough it was to source designer outfits in recent years.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu used to struggle with designer clothes

Samantha Ruth Prabhu mentioned she and her colleagues from the south industry could not get clothes from famous designers. In an interview with Gulte, the 35-year-old actress spoke about how far regional films have come in recent years, with movies in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada out running Hindi cinema at the box office. Samantha said: “It’s absolutely wonderful. There were times when we south actors couldn’t source garments from designers because they were like, ‘Who are you? South actor? What south?’”

Samantha, whose upcoming film Shaakuntalam has over 3,000 costumes for the actors, supporting cast and junior artists, made by designer Neeta Lulla: “We’ve come a long way from there, haven’t we? This inclusivity is quite amazing, and we’re now finally where we should be.”

Over the last two years, films such as ‘RRR’, ‘KGF’ franchise, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ and ‘Kantara’, among many others gave a Hindi cinema a run for their money at the box-office.

She will be seen in the Indian chapter of ‘Citadel’, a globe-trotting spy drama, with Varun Dhawan. While talking to PTI, Samantha said even though her health posed a major challenge, she enjoyed doing action for ‘Citadel’. She is grateful to the team for being patient and understanding of her. The actor was diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune condition, in October last year. “Physically, the show is very intense, there is a lot of action in ‘Citadel’ and we recently shot something and we are very happy and proud to show it to the world, I am really looking forward to that. Considering the challenges that I am facing health wise, I am glad I am able to do what I am doing in ‘Citadel’. Everyone is being patient and kind and I am truly grateful for that,” she was quoted as saying by PTI.











