Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals Her Family Didnt Want Her to do Oo Antava After Separation With Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals Her Family Didn’t Want Her to do ‘Oo Antava’ After Separation With Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Prabhu Says Her Family Didn’t Want Her to do ‘Oo Antava’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently revealed that her family, friends and relatives discouraged her from doing Oo Antava song in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. She told that everyone who knew her told that she shouldn’t be doing an ‘item song’ right after her separation with Naga Chaitanya. However, the actor went against everyone’s wishes and slayed in the song which became a PAN (popular-across-nation) India rage. Samantha, who is known for breaking stereotypes proved her metal as a performer as she stole the show in her cameo appearance in the Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer actioner.

SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU OPENS UP ON DOING ‘OO ANTAVA’ POST SEPARATION WITH NAGA CHAITANYA

In an interaction with Miss Malini, Samantha told that she did not want to hide during her divorce proceedings. She said that she was offered the energetic track from Pushpa at the time of her separation with Naga. The actor stated that “When I was offered Oo Antava, it was in the middle of the separation [from Naga]. After the announcement came, every well-wisher and every family member was like ‘You will sit at home, you will not do an item song just when you have announced the separation’. Even my friends, who always encouraged me to challenge myself, told me, ‘Do not do an item song’. But I was like, ‘Ok, I am doing it.’” She further added “I just thought, ‘Why should I hide?’ I did not do anything wrong. I was not going to wait for all of the trolling, abuse and hate to go away and slowly creep back in like someone who committed a crime. I was not going to do that. I gave my marriage 100%, it did not work out. But, I was not going to beat myself up and feel guilty for something I didn’t do.”

SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU CORRELATES HERSELF WITH SHAKUNTALA

Samantha recently also opened up about her feelings on love and her failed relationship She opined “I have so much love to give. I’m still extremely loving. One failed relationship does not mean that I become cynical and bitter.” The actor who plays the titular role in Shakuntalam, pointed out “She (Shakuntala) appeals to the contemporary woman in me. She is fiercely independent, she has beliefs, she goes against societal norms. But she is unwaveringly truthful and loving in her devotion, even in the hardest parts of her journey. She does it with so much of grace and dignity. And those were the parts that I connected to. That’s what makes epic characters. You go through adversity, but it’s the choices that you make which makes you like a hero and a heroine. I think that where I connected with Shakuntala. She went through the worst adversities but held herself with such dignity and grace.” Shakuntala directed by Gunasekhar is based on ancient poet and playwright Kalidasa’s novel.

The Shakuntalam actor also spoke about pay parity in Indian film industry and said “I am fighting hard, not directly…it’s not like I am fighting to be paid equally, I want it to be a byproduct of the hard work and success. People should just come and say ‘Yes, we want to pay you this much.’ I shouldn’t have to beg for it. I believe that comes with an incredible amount of hard work.”

Samantha will next be seen in Telugu film Kushi co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. She is also doing Raj and DK’s Indian adaptation of spy series Citadel, also starring Varun Dhawan.

