Samantha Ruth Prabhu Takes a Sly Jibe at Producer Who Said Her Career is ‘Over’ After Shaakuntalam Debacle

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took a sly jibe at producer who had said that her career is ‘over’ after Shaakuntalam debacle.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Takes a Sly Jibe at Producer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer epic-drama Shaakuntalam did not fare well at the box office in-spite of positive first reviews. The actor’s portrayal was hailed in the movie, and it was expected to do wonders to her career. However, the film’s poor commercial performance gave an opportunity to naysayers to question her potential and stardom. Teleugu producer Chittibabu had recently said that Samantha’s career as a heroine was ‘over’ after Shaakuntalam‘s debacle. The Shaakuntalam actor took a sly jibe at the producer in a cryptic Instagram post after his remarks by making an indirect reference.

Chittibabu had stated that Samantha’s career “as the heroine is finished and she cannot get back to stardom again.” Samantha responded by writing a note and captioned it as “‘How do people have hair growing from ears’ on Google. The internet revealed that it was because of increased testosterone.” She also shared the screenshot of her search which read “Some people get more hair in and on their ears as they age — especially men. Doctors think it may be because of increased testosterone. This hormone makes hair coarser and thicker as it grays. The hair just inside your ear works with earwax to keep dirt and debris away from your eardrum.” The Telugu producer, in one of his with Filmy Looks accused Samantha for using cheap tactics to make her movies work. “Samantha did Oo Antava item song in Pushpa The Rise after her divorce. She did it for her livelihood. After losing the status of a star heroine, she is doing whatever offers she is getting. Her career as the heroine is finished and she cannot get back to stardom again. She should continue her journey doing the offers she gets,” as quoted from Chittibabu’s statement by Siasat portal. He had opined “Every time sentiment will not work. If the role and film is good people will watch. All these are cheap and insane acts. I wonder how Samantha who lost her heroine status suited for the role of Shakuntala. I do not have any interest in Shaakuntalam.”

SHAAKUNTALAM IS BASED ON KALIDASA’S SHAKUNTALA

Shaakuntalam was made on a budget of around Rs 60 crore and suffered a loss of Rs 20 Crore, as reported by Telugu cinema. The Gunasekhar directorial was sold to an OTT platform for Rs 35 Crore. It is also claimed that producer Dil Raju has demanded Rs 15 crore from satellite companies to television streaming rights. However, the deal has not yet been closed. Shaakuntalam is based on ancient sage Kalidasa’ play Shakuntala. Samnatha plays the titular role in the Tollywood historical romance. The story is derived in saint Ved Vyasa’s Mahabharata. It is about the relationship between Shakuntala and Dushyant, whose son Bharata led to the naming of our country by the same name. It is one of the most classic tales from our texts. The play is enacted even today in theatres and every artist brings his or her own version to it. Samantha’s performance had sky high expectations due to the success of her past release Yashoda.

Samantha will next be seen in Varun Dhawan starrer spy series Citadel.

