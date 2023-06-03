Home

Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Play Priyanka Chopra’s Mother In Citadel India? Details Here

Citadel India stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan in the lead.

Citadel India will be helmed by The Family Man fame Raj and DK.

The first season of Priyanka Chopra starrer Citadel ended a few days ago and fans are already clamouring for more. There is already a huge buzz around Samantha Ruth Prabhu joining the Citadel universe and a big update about her role is making the rounds on the internet. According to an E-Times report, Samantha will be playing Priyanka Chopra’s mother in Citadel India.

The report claimed that Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be playing the mother of Nadia Sinh, the character played by Priyanka in Citadel. The actress confirmed the news to the portal. A source, speaking to E-Times, claimed that both versions will be set in different generations. Simply put, Priyanka’s character in the Indian version of the show is a child and Samantha will be playing her mother. The source said, “The international and Indian versions of Citadel are set in two different eras. Priyanka’s character is a child in Samantha’s Citadel. It’s like saying Tabu played Irrfan Khan’s mother in Life Of Pi. They didn’t even meet during the shooting.”

The Family Man fame Raj and DK will direct Citadel India. The duo has previously worked with Samantha Ruth Prabhu for the second season of The Family Man.

In the fifth episode of The Citadel Nadia’s father, Rahi Gambhir, was voiced by Varun Dhawan. The makers gave a ‘special thanks’ to the Bhediya actor in the episode’s end credits. With the new revelation about Samantha’s character, it means that the duo could be playing younger versions of Priyanka’s parents in Citadel India.

After attending the premiere of The Citadel, Samantha Ruth Prabhu penned a long note expressing her gratitude for being part of the spyverse. “Truly humbled to be amongst some of the world’s best at the Global Premiere of Citadel in London. The camaraderie, the creativity, the talent, the love, the shared vision, the dream of the people in that room was so inspiring and invigorating that I feel truly lucky and blessed to be part of this team and the Citadel Universe,” the actress wrote.

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden play the leads in Citadel, helmed by the Russo Brothers. The series is streaming on Amazon Prime and has become immensely popular across the globe. Talking about Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the actress was last seen in Shaakuntalam. She is gearing up for the release of Kushi, which also stars Vijay Deverakonda.















