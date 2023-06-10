Home

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Varun Dhawan Groove to ‘Oo Antava’ at Serbian Night Club, Watch Viral Video

Samantha Prabhu-Varun Dhawan Groove to ‘Oo Antava’: Samantha Ruth Prabu and Varun Dhawan are all set to entertain the audiences with the Indian spin-off of Citadel. The speculations have been rife that the American and Indian spy series have been part of the same spy universe as Russo Brothers are associated with them. The buzz has been strong about the heavy-duty action sequences in the Samantha-Varun starrer Indian version. There have also been reports about the sizzling chemistry of the lead actors. The duo was recently spotted at a Serbian nightclub where Oo Anatava from Pushpa: The Rise was playing.

CHECK OUT VARUN DHAWAN-SAMANTHA PRABHU’S VIRAL VIDEO FROM SERBIAN CLUB:

SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU GROOVES TO ‘OO ANTAVA’

The viral video shows Samantha donning a hot black leather top and matching pants while holding a beer bottle in her hand. She was also wearing glasses while grooving to her sensuous peppy number from Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa. As the actress took off her glasses, Varun and others cheered for her and asked her to dance. While Samantha showed some cool moves, the entire club danced to Oo Antava. Varun was seen grooving with some other people, who were possibly the crew members from the action series. The Twitter handle that posted the clip, geo-tagged the place as Belgrade, Serbia.

CITADEL STARRING VARUN-SAMANTHA TO HAVE INTENSE ACTION SCENES

Speaking about the show, a source from the production said, “The series is going to have high-intense action and it being a spy series there has to be a particular swiftness in the movements and fight sequences, for which the training is currently underway. Shoot will continue till July for the series,” as reported by ANI.

Varun and Samantha recently met President Droupadi Murmu in Serbia. Varun took to his Instagram handle and captioned his post as, “Team Citadel India had the privilege of meeting the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji in Serbia. What an absolute joy and honour to meet you ma’am @presidentofindia.”

