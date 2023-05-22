Samantha Ruth Prabhu Varun Dhawan to Shoot Steamy Scenes in Citadels Indian Adaptation

Home

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Varun Dhawan to Shoot Steamy Scenes in Citadel’s Indian Spin-Off

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan are all set shoot steamy scenes in Citadel’s Indian spin-off according to recent reports.

Samantha-Varun’s Steamy Scenes in ‘Citadel’: Priyanka Chopra’s spy series Citadel is creating all the buzz for the high-octane action and larger-than-life visuals. Th espionage-thriller is backed by Russo Brothers who are its Executive Producers. However, there has been more hyper over its Indian version and the possibility of interconnected stories in the spy universe. As Priyanka has acted in the American version. Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starring in the Indian adaptation has created a lot of excitement among movie buffs. Fans in India are going bonkers to witness the action and sizzling chemistry of Varun and Samantha. It is the first time the duo are working together for a project

CHECK OUT VARUN DHAWAAN AND SAMANTHA PRABHU’S VIRAL LOOKS FROM ‘CITADEL’:

SAMANTHA-VARUN TO SHOOT INTIMATE SCENES IN ‘CITADEL’

There are some passionate kissing scenes and love making sequences between Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. “Just like the American version, the Indian series too, will feature some intimate scenes between the lead pair, that is Samantha and Varun,” as reported by ETimes. Samantha has given her consent on filming steamy scenes with Varun, provided they are shot aesthetically and are key to the script. The actor had earlier reacted to Citadel’s India spin-off when a netizen quizzed “@samantharuthprabhuoffl I have one question is Priyanka’s Citadel and your Citadel the same story?? Why I am asking is Priyanka dubbed in all Indian languages … so if you are doing the same story for Indian audiences then many would have already watched it. I am a bit confused… can you clarify if it’s same or different.??” Samantha responded by saying “it is not a REMAKE!!”

Samantha is currently shooting for Kushi and Chennai Story. Varun will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor.

