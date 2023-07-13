Home

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wraps Up Citadel India Shoot, Calls It ‘A Special Day’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has wrapped up the shooting of Citadel India. Helmed by Raj and DK, the film stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha. The venture is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video in September 2023.

Samantha will next share screen with Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi. (Credits: Instagram)

South sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu has had a very jam-packed six months with back-to-back shoots. The actress has now wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming series, Citadel India. Samantha has called the wrap up “a special day” for her. The show, which will be released on Amazon Prime Video, will star Varun Dhawan alongside Samantha. Citadel India is a spin-off of the spy drama Citadel. The original show, written by the Russo brothers, features Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden as leads.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has time and again shared behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of Citadel India to keep her fans updated. Keeping up the trend, Samantha shared a selfie on her Instagram Stories informing about the wrap up of her show Citadel India. She wrote, “13th of July will always be a special special day. And it’s a wrap on #CitadelIndia (sic).”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Citadel India Shoot

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was earlier in Belgrade, Serbia, for the shoot of Citadel India. The actress dropped a bunch of photos from the sets, featuring some fun moments she shared with the crew.

Samantha had dropped some photos from Citadel’s global premiere in London back in April. The star wrote that she was “truly lucky and blessed” to be part of the Citadel Universe.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Take A Break From Acting

The Family Man 2 actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu will take a break from her acting career soon after wrapping up her last project. Samantha has returned the advance payments to all her producers. Reportedly, Samantha will head to the US for treatment to seek additional treatment for Myositis, an autoimmune disease she was diagnosed with last year. The actress hasn’t shared any official statement regarding a break from her career.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Next Projects

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is set to collaborate with Family Man duo Raj and DK for Citadel India. The show is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video in September 2023. Apart from Citadel India, Samantha will be seen sharing the screen space with heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is scheduled to release on September 1 this year.















