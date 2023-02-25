Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan to Romance AGAIN in Aashiqui 3? Here is The Truth

Home

Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan to Romance AGAIN in Aashiqui 3? Here’s The Truth!

Kartik Aaryan will soon start working on his upcoming project, Aashiqui 3. The film will be a standalone sequel after the super hit films Aashiqui (1990) and Aashiqui 2 (2013). Rumours are that, the filmmakers are looking for a female lead and that Sara Ali Khan is in talks for the same. Earlier, Sara and Kartik worked together in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Love Aaj Kal’ and impressed audience with their on-screen and off-screen chemistry.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, there has been speculations that Sara Ali Khan has been approached to play Kartik’s love interest in the film. The report also revealed that they are looking for another female actor for the third lead.

Earlier Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan were spotted together in Udaipur and fans speculated whether the two will be working together on any upcoming project. While, talking about his meeting with Sara, Kartik revealed what actually happened in his interaction with RJ Siddharth Kannan, “We happened to be at the same place. Toh bas waha se kisine photo kheech li thi. Waha bohut saare logo the jo already kheech rahe the. I was surprised ki ek do hi photo hai (So somebody there clicked a picture. There were many people there who were already clicking pictures. I was surprised that there are only one or two photos).”

Kartik Aryan also spoke about working again with Sara Ali Khan in Aashiqui 3. The actor stated that “As of now aesa kuch announcement nahi hai. Aur as of now toh abhi pata nahi mujhe (As of now there is no such announcement. And as of now I don’t know anything).”

Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan Spotted Together in Udaipur:

Kartik Aaryan’s last film Shehzaada recently released in theatres. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film also starred Kriti Sanon as the leading lady in the film. Kartik will next be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha directed by Sameer Vidwans, where he reunites with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani.











