Home

Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan Comments on Visiting Hindu Religious Places as Criticism Erupts Over Her Trip to Mahakaleshwar Temple

Sara Ali Khan breaks silence after facing criticism over visiting Hindu religious places amid a quick trip to the Mahakaleshwar temple.

Sara Ali Khan on visiting temples (Photo: IANS/ Instagram-Sara Ali Khan)

Sara Ali Khan on visiting temples: Actor Sara Ali Khan is fond of visiting religious places. After her debut film which was named and based on ‘Kedarnath’, one of the most sacred places for the followers of the Hindu religion, she has been an ardent visitor of the Kedarnath temple and other places of Hindu worship in the country. However, a section of people feel she shouldn’t be offering prayers at a temple being a Muslim. The actor recently paid a quick visit to the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain amid the promotion of her film and faced a backlash for doing so.

SARA ALI KHAN BREAKS SILENCE ON BEING CRITICISED FOR VISITING TEMPLES

Sara Ali Khan on Wednesday spoke about the whole criticism and those objecting to her faith in multiple religions. The actor, who is promoting her film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke‘, commented during a press conference and said, “I take my work seriously, I work for people, for you. I would feel bad if you don’t like my work but my personal beliefs are my own.”

She continued in Hindi and talked about falling for the pure energies experienced at these religious places. Sara said she would visit a temple or a Gurdwara with the same faith as she would visit a Dargah. The actor added, “I will go to Ajmer Sharif with the same devotion with which I will go to Bangla Sahib or Mahakal. I will continue visiting these places. People can say whatever they want, I have no problem. I believe in these energies and I like the energy of these places.”

During her visit to the Mahakaleshwar temple, Sara participated in the famous and most sacred Bhasma Arti. The actor followed the rituals as she offered her prayers to Lord Shiva at the temple. She dressed up in a pink saree during the aarti, as it is mandatory for women to wear a saree during the aarti. She also performed the holy ‘jalabhishek’ inside the sanctum.

Meanwhile, Sara and Vicky Kaushal‘s film is ready for release on June 2 in theatres. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar of Luka Chuppi and Mimi fame.















