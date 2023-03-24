Home

Sara Ali Khan Opens up on Working With Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3 Post Love Aaj Kal 2 Debacle: ‘I Would Love…’

Sara Ali Khan recently opened up on reuniting with her Love Aaj Kal 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3.

Sara Ali Khan Opens up on Working in Kartik Aaryan’s Aashiqui 3: Sara Ali Khan has recently opened up on her professional and personal life during Gaslight promotions. The actor who has been the favourite of rumour mills and paparazzi obsessed with her dating life is always candid during interviews and press events. Her alleged break up with Kartik Aaryan and the debacle of Love Aaj Kal 2 and Atrangi Re gave enough scoop for gossip mongers, entertainment tabloids and portals. However, Sara has always maintained a dignified conduct during her media interactions and is always vocal and honest about expressing her views and perspectives.

SARA ALI KHAN OPENS UP ON LOVE AAJ KAL 2 FAILURE AND WORKING IN KARTIK AARYAN’S ASSHIQUI 3

In an interaction with Zoom TV, she was asked if she was part of Aashiqui 3, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. She said “Listen I would love to, but it hasn’t been offered to me.” On the box office failure of Love Aaj Kal 2 and Coolie No 1, Sara opined “I have decided to forgive myself. I think that’s very important because whether it’s in the media or social media, whether it’s people in the industry or my audiences, I think you all forgave me faster than I forgave myself. Because after Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No. 1, people did not stop being nice to me. I maybe stopped being nice to myself. After Atrangi Re, I was given a lot of the love I lost, back, quite fast. Now it’s up to me to just keep proving myself.”

Sara is all geared up for her Disney+Hotstar release Gaslight, co-starring Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, releasing on March 31, 2023. She will also be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan and Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino as well.

