Sara Ali Khan Shares Picturesque Glimpses From Her Amarnath Yatra, Fans Overjoyed

Sara Ali Khan, recently shared a video from her Amarnath Yatra. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress showed her fans the mesmerizing views of

Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Murder Mubarak. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan and travel are two words that go together. She often shells out travel goals among her fans. Sara Ali Khan has grabbed attention for her frequent temple visits. Keeping up with the trend, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star, who is a keen Lord Shiva devotee, recently shared some glimpses from her Amarnath Yatra. The actress shared a video on her Instagram handle of the mesmerizing views from her trip. The video also showcased Sara paying obeisance at the shrine. For the yatra, Sara kept it casual in turquoise athleisure co-ord set. The actress radiated a sense of serenity and devotion. Fans are going gaga over Sara Ali Khan’s Amarnath trip.

Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram Post

Sara Ali Khan often shares videos and pictures of her daily life with fans to keep them updated. Sara shared a video on her Instagram giving glimpses from her Amarnath Yatra. From paying homage at the holy cave shrine in Kashmir to enjoying the breathtaking views of the Himalayas, watch how the Bollywood star enjoyed her spiritual journey.

How Sara Ali Khan’s Fans Reacted

Soon after Sara Ali Khan dropped the video, fans swarmed the comment section. An individual wrote, “The way she jumps to touch the bell like a small kid, that stole my heart.”

Another comment read, “She is a daughter of interfaith. I like the fact that she respects both religions equally and is not biased, she is blessed. It is not easy to mentally balance between 2 faiths. But as conflicting as it is, the fact that she is committed that’s the main thing.”

“Sara is the only celebrity who shows every religion proudly,” an account remarked.

An Instagram user commented, “Sara you are such an inspiration of humility, spirituality and beauty.”

Glimpses Of Sara Ali Khan’s Spiritual Visits

Prior to Amarnath Yatra, Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal offered prayers at Mumbai’s famous Siddhivinayak Temple following the success of their film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

She also paid obeisance at The Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

Last month, Sara Ali Khan also visited Indore’s famous Khajrana Ganesh temple to seek blessings.

Sara Ali Khan’s Upcoming Projects

Sara Ali Khan's Upcoming Projects

Recently, Sara Ali Khan had wrapped up shooting for Murder Mubarak. Other than this, she has Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino in the pipeline. The actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur in the venture. The film also stars Anupam Kher and Ali Fazal in key roles. Sara will also be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan and Mission Lion.
















