Sara Ali Khan’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Auto Ride Deserves Your Attention

The film also stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to release on June 2.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are on a promotional spree for their movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Let’s just say that their style of garnering attention for their movie is a bit ‘hatke’ as well. On Wednesday, both the actors attended an event and what surprised most people was Sara Ali Khan taking an auto to head back home.

Dressed in a bright pink traditional outfit, Sara Ali Khan was her usual charming self. The Kedarnath actress has been spotted numerous times taking metros and local trains to reach her destinations on time. When Sara Ali Khan was asked by the paparazzi why she took an auto to head home, she replied, “Arre, gaadi nahi aayi (My car didn’t come).”

Sara Ali Khan also posed for selfies and thanked the auto driver for dropping her home. When a media person asked her, “Kaisa laga Mumbai ki rickshaw ka safar?” she gracefully replied, “Main Mumbai ke rickshaw ka safar kar chuki hu bahut baar. Aaj meri gaadi nahi aayi time pe (I have travelled in Mumbai’s auto rickshaws quite a few times. My car did not come today.”

People Impressed By Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Simplicity’

As expected, the clip immediately grabbed attention after it was dropped on Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram account. People have been showering Sara with love and appreciation for her simplicity and decision to take an auto home. An individual wrote, “Thik hi publicity ho ya kuch… She is sweet and behaved so well… I personally like her simplicity.”

“I don’t know personally but I don’t know why?…. whenever I saw your reels or something I feel you are very sweet, beautiful and down to earth ,” another person commented.

“OMG she is really down to Earth, very nice love you Sara,” a comment read.

Sara Ali Khan’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a rom-com drama where she is set to share screen space with Vicky Kaushal for the first time. The film revolves around the story of a small-town couple who go through a lot of ups and downs in their relationship. Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios and helmed by Laxman Utekar, is all set to hit the theatres on June 2.















