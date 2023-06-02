Sara-Vicky Film is an Overdose of Melodrama With Fuzzy Comedy

Home

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Movie Review: Sara-Vicky’s Film is an Overdose of Melodrama With Fuzzy Comedy

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke movie review (Photo created by Gaurav Ohri for india.com)

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Movie Review: Love makes you do stupid things but how stupid can you be? There comes a point in any relationship where pragmatism is required to move on, build a life together or at least take it to the next level. Not true for Soumya and Kapil though, who will go to any length to buy themselves a new house – ready to jump into a pool of lies with no money whatsoever, and no family support at all. Laxman Utekar’s ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke‘, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan as Kapil and Soumya – a young couple from Indore – tries to underline the struggles of a middle-class family but really gets muddled up in its own humour and melodrama.

The film begins with Soumyaand Kapil celebrating their second wedding anniversary. Their anniversary cake is made of eggs and that brings the entire house down with family members swearing by their values as ‘Pandits’ (a Hindu community that despises non-vegetarian food). The cake makes for an interesting tool to explain the existing issues in Soumyaand Kapil’s marriage. It is also established that Soumya is a Punjabi girl from Gwalior who fell in love with Kappu and the two got married. The constant bickering of mamiji (Kanupriya Pandit) who has permanently shifted to their house and has taken over their bedroom, and her over-smart kid who has killed the little moments of romance between the two – make them desperately crave a separate place of their own.

Spoiler Alert!

The hunt begins but Kapil and Soumya will have to do things that are both illegal and immoral including faking a divorce which sets the basic premise for the story. Little do they know that it wouldn’t just remain a ‘divorce on papers’ in the times when their dreams will shatter and life wouldn’t go as planned.

‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke‘ fails to find the right balance of emotions in its story. It sometimes becomes an overdose of romance and in the very next scene, the comedy overshadows everything else. When you finally settle for all the family madness, you get some more, almost unbearable dose of melodrama – the kind which is used to design the tragic Hindi saas-bahu sagas. While Vicky sails through, Sara’s wannabe Punjabi accent kills whatever innocence is left in her character as just a young girl who wants a happy home with her husband. The show stealer is clearly the supportive cast – Rakesh Bedi as the Sikh father of Soumya, Himanshu Kohli as the divorce lawyer, Sushmita Mukherjee as Soumya’s mom, Inaamulhaq as the corrupt broker and the brilliant Sharib Hashmi as the local security guard.

Soumyaand Vicky are a couple doing interesting jobs – one being a yoga instructor and another being a tutor – and yet they lack the understanding of not running too far to pursue your dreams. When one becomes too zealous, the other doesn’t bring her back to reality. Sara and Vicky’s chemistry lacks the vulnerability of Vicky and Alia’s from ‘Raazi‘. It also doesn’t have the innocence of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s chemistry from ‘Luka Chuppi‘ which was, in fact, an Utekar film based in the same middle-class setting. It’s only through the few courtroom scenes when Kapil’s paan-chewing lawyer friend takes over the screens that you start to enjoy. But, that is not enough. The first half still looks pacy but the second half tests your patience and becomes more and more predictable as it proceeds. The only relief comes via Sharib’s Daroga Singh who leaves an everlasting impression with his dignified performance in whatever small screen space he’s given. That also makes you wonder why he sometimes allows himself to be wasted on-screen so much!

In a scene, Soumya and Kapil are spending a cosy winter night on the roof of a building when they see Daroga living with his wife and daughter who wants to be an engineer – in a tiny space with only a shed over their head. And you know how this exact scene is going to shape the end of the whole story for you. What makes the film even less entertaining are the hidden patriarchal underlinings. Like the woman would always be blamed for dreaming big or worst, for dreaming for herself. Don’t we already know better than crowning women as home-breakers? Aren’t we done with the idea of showing a middle-class bahu separating her dear husband from his parents? Why would one make these highly redundant ways of looking at women so essential in a mainstream film?

In another scene, when mamiji is scolding Soumya for ruining the family by divorcing their son, she describes her as the woman who wouldn’t have known better considering she wears a ‘backless blouse’ and drapes her saree ‘below her belly button’. Even when making a film set in a small city and highlighting the middle-class upbringing, the glorification of a woman being attacked for her sexuality can and should be avoided. ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke‘ disappoints you when it doesn’t even try to do away with such social taboos in a middle-class household. Rather it embraces them and subtly pins them in your head.

So the next time you are watching a film that claims to be showcasing a middle-class story, know that irrespective of what is shown in the film, they are progressive people, learning and earning everyday. They are smart, smart enough to know where to draw the line between dreams and reality. And women there, are definitely not just walking-talking beings clad in pretty floral sarees, happy drinking colas on dates.

Stars: 2.5















