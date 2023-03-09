Home

Satish Kaushik Cremated in Mumbai as Fans Bids Adieu to Veteran Actor

Satish Kaushik was cremated at Mumbai’s Oshiwara crematorium as fans and Bollywood celebrities bid an emotional farewell to the veteran actor.

Satish Kaushik Cremated in Mumbai: Bollywood and fans bid an emotional farewell to Satish Kaushik. The actor-filmmaker died on Thursday morning at the age of 66 years. Satish Kaushik was a versatile actor, writer, director and producer, who made his mark in the Indian film industry with his captivating performances and unique sense of humour. He gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in popular films such as Mr India, Saajan Chale Sasural, and Judaai. He was cremated at Mumbai’s Oshiwara crematorium on Thursday evening. The late actor’s mortal remains were brought to Mumbai from New Delhi after post-mortem, as reported by ANI.

BOLLYWOOD BIDS ADIEU TO SATISH KAUSHIK

The report confirmed that Satish died due to a heart-attack. “His death was caused by a cardiac arrest. No injury marks were found on his body, and neither was there any traces of alcohol in his system. There were also no signs or indications of any foul play. His blood and viscera samples have been preserved and sent for investigation”, the report stated. Bollywood celebs like Anupam Kher, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Mohit Suri and others arrived at his funeral. Anil Kapoor wrote an emotional post for his Mr. India co-star and captioned his post as “The Laurels of the industry have lost their Hardy…the Three Musketeers have lost the most talented, generous and loving Musketeer and I have lost my younger brother…gone too soon…I love you Satish ♥️ @anupampkher.”

SALMAN KHAN GETS EMOTIONAL ON STAISH KAUSHIK’S FUNERAL

Salman in a blue linen shirt and black trousers attended Satish Kaushik’s funeral. He was spotted shedding tears inside the car and wiping them with his fingers while going towards Versova Cremation ground. A heart-breaking video and pictures of Salman Khan have gone viral and it shows how much close Salman was to Satish. Satish Kaushik gave Salman Khan Tere Naam in 2023 which changed his career. He also took to his Twitter to write an emotional note. “Always loved, cared and respected him and shall always remember him for the man that he was. May his soul rest in peace and strength to family and loved ones. .. #RIP Satish Ji. (sic)”, Salman tweeted.

Over the years, Satish established himself as one of the most sought-after character actors in Bollywood, often playing supporting roles that were integral to the plot. He was also known for his work as a writer and director, having directed films such as Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja and Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain. May his soul rest in peace.











