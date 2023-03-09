Satish Kaushik Funeral: Salman Khan in Tears as Bids Adieu to His Tere Naam Director

Home

Satish Kaushik’s Funeral: Salman Khan in Tears as He Bids Adieu to His Tere Naam Director – See Heartbreaking Pics

On Satish Kaushik’s last rites in Mumbai, actor Salman Khan arrived along with several other celebrities to pay respect to Satish and his family. Salman in a blue linen shirt and black trousers attended Satish Kaushik’s funeral. He was spotted shedding tears inside the car and wiping them with his fingers while going towards Versova Cremation ground. A heart-breaking video and pictures of Salman Khan have gone viral and it shows how much close Salman was to Satish. The mortal remains of Satish Kaushik are in an ambulance and they have started heading to the crematorium.

Watch Salman Khan’s emotional video from Satish Kaushik’s last rites:

Satish Kaushik gave Salman Khan Tere Naam in 2023 which changed his career. He also took to his Twitter to write an emotional note. “Always loved, cared and respected him and shall always remember him for the man that he was. May his soul rest in peace and strength to family and loved ones. .. #RIP Satish Ji. (sic)”, Khan tweeted.

2003’s popular film Tere Naam collected Rs 24.54 crores. In an old interview, Satish Kaushik shared that he was aware of the film glorifying a problematic message. Tere Naam had Salman Khan playing Radhe who stalks a woman named Nirjara, played by Bhumika Chawla, and claims to be in love with her. Satish had told Indian Express, “The guy is trying to tell the girl that he loves her, yet he is not ready to take no from her. That’s definitely not good. But if you notice, that’s the culture in small cities even today, where a guy ends up running after a girl… As a filmmaker, your responsibility, whether you want to show such a love story or not, is a different issue altogether. One would definitely want to avoid that (today). You can’t fall in love with someone who’s said no to you. But that’s what passion was all about then, where you won’t take no from a person,” he had said.











