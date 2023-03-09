Satish Kaushik Last Rites to be Held Today in Mumbai at 5:30 pm

Satish Kaushik’s Last Rites to Take Place in Mumbai’s Versova Crematorium at 5:30 pm. The body will be sent to Mumbai through air ambulance from Delhi at 3 pm.

Legendary actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik died on March 9 at the age of 66 in Gurugram due to a heart attack. The news of his death has left his fans and admirers in a state of shock and disbelief. Satish Kaushik’s body is in Delhi Hospital for postmortem. At around 3 pm, his body will be sent to Mumbai for his last rites in an air ambulance which will carry his body from Delhi’s Deen Dayal Hospital. Satish’s close friend and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted the details about the funeral.

Satish Kaushik’s last remains will arrive at 4:30 pm at his Mumbai residence and from there, his body will leave at 5:30 pm to Versova cremation ground. “The last remains of our friend #SatishKaushik will arrive at 4.30 pm at his residence (address given below ) and will leave at 5.30 to Versova cremation ground. Please keep him & the entire family in your prayers. 🙏🙏🙏”, Ashoke tweeted.

🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/CAIensH6nE — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) March 9, 2023

