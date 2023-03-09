Satish Kaushik Last Social Media Post: Actor Played Holi With Mahima Chaudhary, And Others

Home

Satish Kaushik’s Last Social Media Post: Actor Played Holi With Mahima Chaudhary, And Others – Check Pics

Satish Kaushik’s last social media post: Actor and director played Holi with friends and industry colleagues at Javed Akhtar’s house. Check out his viral pictures from the celebrations.

Satish Kaushik’s last social media post: Actor and comedian Satish Kaushik died at 66 in the wee hours of Thursday. Known and respected for his various iconic characters in Hindi movies, Kaushik was reportedly travelling in a car in Delhi when he suffered a heart attack. His friend and colleague, actor Anupam Kher, revealed the news of his death on Twitter. A day before his death, Satish Kaushik played Holi with his friends and colleagues at Javed Akhtar’s house in Mumbai after which he reportedly flew to Delhi to be with his family.

On Wednesday, he shared a few photos of him playing Holi with Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Javed Akhtar, and Mahima Chaudhary among others. That was also his last social media post. The caption on the now-viral Twitter post read, “Colourful Happy Fun Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by @jaduakhtar @babaazmi @azmishabana18 @tanviazmiofficial .. met the newly wed beautiful couple @alifazal9 @therichachadha @mahimachaudhry1 wishing Happy Holi to everyone 🌹🌹🌹🌺🌺🌺🌺 #friendship #festival # colours #swipe left (sic).”

Satish Kaushik was a jovial person and was full of life. With his comic presence, the actor would provide life to the movies, especially those made in the late ’90s and early 2000s. His iconic roles such as Calendar in Mr India and ‘Pappu Pager in ‘Deewana Mastana’ are for the ages to remember. He also tried his hands at the direction and after giving two failed movies in ‘Roop Ki Rani, Choron Ka Raja’ and later ‘Prem’, he found success with Kajol and Anil Kapoor starrer ‘Hum Aapke Dil Me Rehte Hain’. His movie on teenage pregnancy ‘Tere Sang’ remains one of his best direction works to date.

The actor's last rites will reportedly take place in Delhi. May his soul rest in peace!












