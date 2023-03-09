Home

Satish Kaushik Suffered Heart Attack at 1 am, Asked Driver to Rush to Hospital

RIP Satish Kaushik: The actor and filmmaker was feeling uneasy when he sat inside the car last night. He quickly asked the driver to take him to the hospital, said Anupam Kher.

Satish Kaushik Death: Legendary actor and director Satish Kaushik died at the age of 66 in Gurugram on March 9 after suffering from a heart attack. Satish was inside the car heading to a friend’s place when he complained of uneasiness to his driver and asked him to take him to the hospital. Actor Anupam Kher, who broke the news of Satish’s demise on social media, told news agency PTI that Satish was at a friend’s home in Delhi when he complained of uneasiness. “He felt uneasy and he told the driver to take him to the hospital and on the way, he suffered a heart attack around 1 am”, Kher told.

Satish Kaushik’s post-mortem will be done at Delhi’s Deen Dayal Hospital on Thursday. As per the report, his body was bought to the hospital at 5.30 am and has been kept in the mortuary. His postmortem will be done at 11 am and his body will be brought to Mumbai after that.

Satish Kaushik leaves behind an enduring legacy of talent, compassion, humility

With Satish Kaushik’s passing, the industry has lost a true legend, a multifaceted artist who left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. His contributions to the film industry were unparalleled. He was not just a gifted actor, but also a talented writer, director, and producer. His remarkable versatility and charisma captivated audiences across generations, and he had a unique ability to infuse humour and warmth into every role he played. Whether it was his portrayal of the lovable Calendar in Mr. India or the comic turn as Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana Satish’s performances always left an impact on his audience.

Satish Kaushik became a household name after 1987’s Mr. India. He was most of the time seen in a supporting role with Anil Kapoor. He then started writing the screenplay for the cult classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and directed hit films like Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja and Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain. As a producer, Satish made hits including Tere Naam and Milenge Milenge.

Beyond his acting prowess, Satish Kaushik was also a man of great humility and compassion. He was known to be a mentor to many young actors and filmmakers in the industry, always ready to lend a helping hand and offer words of wisdom.

