Satish Kaushik Wife Shashi Kaushik is Not in a State to Talk: Delnaaz Irani

Satish Kaushik’s Wife Shashi Kaushik is Not in a State to Talk: Delnaaz Irani

RIP Satish Kaushik: The actor’s wife Shashi Kaushik has gone numb and is in a state of shock.

Satish Kaushik passed away due to a sudden heart attack, which left his family, close friends, and fans devastated. Many of them are in disbelief and are hoping for someone to say that the news isn’t true. However, reality hit everyone when the actor’s mortal remains were brought to Mumbai through air ambulance from Delhi. Satish Kaushik’s friends, family and fans were seen shattered, broken, and in tears.

Satish Kaushik’s Versova house is already flooded with Bollywood celebs who have been paying their respects and condoling with the family members of the veteran. Satish’s family friend and actress Delnaaz Irani, who was in Milenge Milenge starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, shares Kaushik’s wife Shashi and Vanshika are close to her and they are not in a state of shock. “I had called her in the morning and she was all in tears. She wasn’t in a state to talk”, Delnaaz said.

Here are some heart-wrenching visuals from the funeral:

Satish Kaushik died on Thursday morning at the age of 66 years. Satish Kaushik was a versatile actor, writer, director and producer, who made his mark in the Indian film industry with his captivating performances and unique sense of humour. He gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in popular films such as ‘Mr India’, ‘Saajan Chale Sasural’, and ‘Judaai’.











