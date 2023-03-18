Satish Kaushiks Wife Responds to PM Narendra Modis Emotional Letter Your Words Give us Strength

Home

Satish Kaushik’s Wife Responds to PM Narendra Modi’s Emotional Letter: ‘Your Words Give us Strength’

Satish Kaushik’s wife Shashi recently responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emotional letter on her husband’s demise.

Satish Kaushik’s Wife Responds to PM Modi’s Letter: Satish Kaushik’s demise has been a moment of grief for his fans and the Indian film industry. The actor, filmmaker and screenwriter were known for his comic timings. He is also credited for reviving Salman Khan’s sinking movie career with his romantic-tragedy Tere Naam (2003). Anupam Kher was seen grieving in many viral videos on the death of his friend with whom he shared a 45-year-old bond. Now, the actor has shared the letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, written to Satish’s wife Shashi and her response to PM’s message. Shashi has thanked PM Modi for his kind words in their moment of grief and even wished him a long and healthy life.

SHASHI KAUSHIK RESPONDS TO PM NARENDRA MODI’S HEARTFELT NOTE

The Prime Minister had written in his letter in Hindi that “I was very sad hearing about Satish Kaushik’s untimely death. In this difficult time, I extend my condolences to you and your family. The late Satish Kaushik was a multi-faceted personality; he made immense contribution to Indian cinema with his talent. As a great writer, actor, filmmaker and producer, he worked in different capacities and impressed in all. He was inspirational and laid a strong foundation for his family. His loss cannot be expressed in words. He may not be in this world today, but his memories and values will live on through his family…”. Respodning to PM’s heartfelt note, the late actor’s wife wrote “Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, your sensitive letter has worked as a balm for me and our family in this hour of sorrow and grief. When the Prime Minister of the country gives condolences on the departure of a loved one, then one gets the strength to face that sorrow. On behalf of me, our daughter Vanshika, our entire family and all the fans of Satish ji, I thank you and pray to God for your long and healthy life. Regards, Shashi Kaushik.” Anupam shared Shashi’s message in his quote tweet written in Hindi.

CHECK OUT ANUPAM KHER’S VIRAL TWEET:

Satish was a renowned face in the Indian film industry and was loved for his penchant for comedy and direction. He died in the wee hours of Thursday, March 9, 2023.

