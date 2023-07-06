Menu
Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection Day 7: Kartik Aaryan Film is Now Rs 50 Crore Big in Week 1

Date:

Date:


Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office collection day 7 detailed report and day-wise business breakup as the film crosses Rs 50 crore nett in India.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in a still from Satyaprem Ki Katha (Photo: Movie Still)

Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection Day 7: Kartik Aaryan has now hit the ball out of the park with his latest release Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film, which opened to mixed reviews, picked up the pace on the weekdays and has crossed Rs 50 crore nett in its first week. Now, that is not a low number for a mid-budgeted film with a social message.

Highlights

  • Satyaprem Ki Katha crosses Rs 50 crore in 7 days
  • Check Satyaprem Ki Katha day-wise box office breakup after 7 days
  • Satyaprem Ki Katha becomes Kartik’s sixth film to cross Rs 50 crore nett

Satyaprem Ki Katha opened at Rs 9.25 crore on Thursday as the big Eid release after which it did Rs 12.15 crore nett on Sunday. The film’s collection has remained steady during the weekdays with Wednesday bringing in Rs 3.85 crore (early estimates). The seven-day total of the film is Rs 50.61 crore now.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Satyaprem Ki Katha:

  • Thursday: Rs 9.25 crore
  • Friday: Rs 7 crore
  • Saturday: Rs 10.1 crore
  • Sunday: Rs 12.15 crore
  • Monday: Rs 4.21 crore
  • Tuesday: Rs 4.05 crore
  • Wednesday: Rs 3.85 crore (early estimates)
  • Total: Rs 50.61 crore

This is Kartik’s sixth film to have crossed the benchmark of Rs 50 crore at the Box Office. It will cross the lifetime collection of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 by the end of the second weekend and will become the fifth biggest film of Kartik’s career.

Check The List of Top 5 Films of Kartik Aaryan’s Career And Their Box Office Collection:

  1. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Rs 181.65 crore
  2. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Rs 100.8 crore
  3. Luka Chuppi: Rs 88.51 crore
  4. Pati Patni Aur Woh: Rs 80.51 crore
  5. Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2: Rs 60.38 crore
  6. Satyaprem Ki Katha: Rs 50.61 crore (running)

Satyaprem Ki Katha is expected to gain more in the second weekend in the absence of any new release. What are your expectations of the film? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Satyaprem Ki Katha!










