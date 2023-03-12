Save Me, I Dont Want to Die

Home

Satish Kaushik’s Last Words to His Manager Will Bring Tears to Your Eyes: ‘Save Me, I Don’t Want to Die’

Satish Kaushik’s manager Santosh reveals the last words of the late actor. He insisted he doesn’t want to die as he wanted to live for his daughter Vanshika.

Veteran actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik who died in the wee hours of March 9, 2023, didn’t want to die. Satish passed away due to a sudden heart attack while he was at coming from his friend’s farmhouse. Satish’s manager has revealed to press that the actor was facing difficulty in breathing at 12 am and that’s when he decided to take him to the hospital but sadly, he breathed his last on his way to the hospital.

Satish Kaushik’s manager Santosh revealed the actor’s last words was ‘Santosh, save me. I don’t want to die. I want to live for daughter Vanshika’. Mujhe lagta hai main nahi bachunga. Shashi aur Vanshika ka khayyal rakhna.’

Satish Kaushik had told Santosh earlier if something happens to him, he should call his family and two best friends first – Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor. Talking about whom Santosh called that night, he said ‘I called Satishji’s brothers’ kids in Mumbai and told them everything. Their families reached Satish ji’s residence by 2:30 am. Also, I called Anupam Kher ji. Satish ji used to tell me if anything happens or anything is required for him, I should first call Anupam ji and Anil Kapoor ji. My call to Anupam ji went unanswered. Obviously, he must have been fast asleep. So, I informed his work-person and told him to inform Anupam ji anyhow. And, Anupam ji soon called back. Anupam ji and Boney Kapoor ji rushed to Satish ji’s residence and they were there in just few minutes. They stayed on till the next day. Both Anupam and Boney were very, very close to Satish ji.”

Satish Kaushik’s postmortem was conducted at Deen Dayal Hospital in Delhi on Thursday. According to the report, his body was bought to the hospital at 5.30 am and has been kept in the mortuary. His postmortem will be done at 11 am and his body will be brought to Mumbai after that.











