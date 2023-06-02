Scoop Review Karishma Tanna Aces in Hansal Mehtas Emotionally And Intellectually Engaging Show

Home

Scoop Review: Karishma Tanna Aces in Hansal Mehta’s Emotionally And Intellectually Engaging Show

Scoop Review: Whoever Controls The Media, Controls The Mind. ~ Jim Morrison

Hansal Mehta has started his own wave of cinema movement by challenging the universal ecosystem. CityLights, Shahid, Aligarh, Omerta, and Scam 1992 dealt with sensitive and uncomfortable themes. His courtroom investigation series ‘Scoop’ once again delves into the functioning of the fourth pillar of democracy. The web show based on journalist Jigna Vora’s book Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison is the cinematic dramatization of socio-political realities. Mehta has so far brought the bravest stories for long-form entertainment which aims at questioning human conscience. Can a web show inspired by real-life events and controversial narratives be engaging in today’s times? Read on to know if the story about the reporter being reported is worth your time or not.

WHAT IT IS ALL ABOUT?

Jagruti Pathak, an ambitious investigative journalist working for Eastern Age, is a co-accused in the murder of senior crime reporter Jaideb Sen (Prosenjit Chatterjee). Jagruti’s passion for digging the truth and uncovering stories on the underworld had got her influential connections in the Mumbai police. Her pursuit of the Page 1 scoop also compelled her to form a rapport with petty criminals who worked as her sources and gave updates about gangsters. All her hard work and the quest for the truth have turned her own people against her as she fights for justice. Despite not having any substantial evidence, Jagruti must serve her term in jail while going through humiliation and exploitation. Her family and Editor Imran (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub) stand by her in a hopeless battle against a failed system. The series explores the vulnerabilities of common citizens and how misinformation can turn an accused into a convict.

HOW ENGAGING IS HANSAL MEHTA’S CAUTIONARY TALE ABOUT A CRIME JOURNALIST?

‘Scoop’ is probably one of the best works of Mehta as he gives an unabashed and transparent view of the media, politicians, and judicial system. He seeks his creative lens through the eyes of the audience. As he once said, “The audience is an equal collaborator in my stories.” ‘Scoop’ does not attempt to prosecute or judge the political or legal system. It rather tries to present a human story about a single mother loved by her family, relatives, friends, and colleagues. The audience gets to witness and live the heart-wrenching story of Jagruti Pathak who is betrayed by her own people. Mehta asks relevant questions about why journalists do not have the courage to stand by their own people. A very prominent aspect of competitive rivalry and jealousy plays a crucial part in the storyline. A successful woman getting up the career ladder and being linked to her boss in spite of all the hard work – gives a subtle depiction of patriarchy and chauvinism. The filmmaker implies a lot of sensitivity and empathy while narrating the ‘cautionary tale of our times,’ in his own words. Since the series is inspired by Jigna Vora’s book, Mehta does not deviate from the plot and relies on factual and accurate representations of events that happened in 2011. What separates the filmmaker from his peers is his style of rational storytelling without taking sides. There is no attempt towards maligning an individual, community, political ideologue, or authority. A few instances of Jagruti’s jail term are repetitive as they are too uncomfortable for the audience exposed to the feel-good cinema or popcorn entertainment.

DOES KARISHMA TANNA JUSTIFY HER ROLE INSPIRED FROM JIGNA VORA’S LIFE?

Karishma Tanna has given the best performance of her movie career and immersed her soul into Jagruti Pathak’s character. ‘Scoop’ proves that she is one of the underrated talents with untapped potential who is hungry for content-driven cinema. In every scene, Karishma stands true to her name and creates a miracle on-screen. In one of the sequences when Jagruti is forced to be stripped in jail by the warden, the actor portrays the vulnerability with the utmost artistic finesse. The audience feels the protagonist’s pain in how it’s not the disrobing but the stripping of one’s dignity which is more torturous and horrifying.

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub, who always lives up to any character, does the same once again. His depiction of Imran, an editor fighting for justice, trying to uphold journalism ethics is simply heart-touching for every aspiring or even successful news reporter. Zeeshan sets the bar high this time and you just hope to see more of his artistic perfection. His lines in the series – If journalism is good, by default, it will be controversial. If it’s controversial, by default, it’s good journalism is spot-on. Harman Baweja in a limited yet impactful screen presence is an actor reborn with excellent acting prowess. As JCP Shroff, he proves that there can be much more to talent in B-town beyond a chiseled physique and MJ-inspired dancing. The actor’s return to a serious role gives him ample opportunities to become a director’s actor, getting out of the stardom baggage. Inayat Sood, Sanat Vyas, Tanmay Dhanania, Deven Bhojani, Ayaz Khan, Morli Patel, and Gopi Desai are perfectly cast by Mukesh Chhabra. Tanishtha Chatterjee, Aseem Hattangadi, and Ira Dubey give memorable performances in their brief appearances.

HOW DIFFERENT IS SCOOP FROM OTHER INVESTIGATIVE DRAMAS?

Amitesh Mukherjee must be credited for his compact and crisp editing which is the pivotal factor in audience engagement. While Achint Thakkar’s music score plays a crucial role in setting the tone of the series. Pratham Mehta’s cinematography does not just capture the essence of Mumbai but also contributes to the screenplay. From long shots of high-rise apartments to the close-ups of the main characters, the camerawork brings a lot of intensity to storytelling. Mirat Trivedi and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul have done in-depth scripting of each character’s psyche. Karan Vyas’s dialogues have done justice to Mehta’s vision. The research by Deepu Sabastian Edmond doesn’t make this one a one-time watch, especially in terms of underworld nexus, crime reporting, and judicial laws. To understand the case proceedings and conspiracy for crime story enthusiasts, multiple watching is recommended.

WHAT TO EXPECT?

‘Scoop‘ is a people’s story. It’s about our rights to be informed rather than being misled. It is also a reminder of the fact that the hunger for TRPs and numbers could be at the cost of someone’s life and reputation. Based in the backdrop of 2011, focusing on journalism, the series is more about our collective responsibility as citizens of a democracy. The end credit claims, “Since 2000, nearly 102 journalists have been reported as arrested, killed or missing.” Despite the hard-hitting narrative, ‘Scoop‘ is an engaging work by Mehta that keeps you hooked emotionally and intellectually. Irrespective of the brutalities, the show gives hope and inspires objective thinking and a better tomorrow.

Stars: 4
















