Selena Gomez Becomes First Woman With 400 Million Followers On Instagram, See Who on Second And Third

Selena Gomez Becomes First Woman With 400 Million Followers On Instagram, See Who’s on Second And Third

Selena Gomez has recently surpassed Kylie Jenner to become the first woman to get 400 million followers on Instagram.

Selena Gomez has recently surpassed Kylie Jenner to become the first woman who has got the most followed on Instagram. It’s sad to say that the Kardashian sister ended up losing followers because of allegedly bullying the sensational pop star amid the Hailey Bieber feud. In fact, the Kardashian sister ended up losing followers because of her contribution towards allegedly bullying Selena amid the Hailey Bieber feud. Celebrations are currently in order as Selena becomes the first woman to gain 400 million followers on the social media platform.

Selena Gomez, who is quite active on social media and shares unfiltered posts, is now the first and only woman to achieve 400 million followers on Instagram. It has been reported that the Hailey Bieber drama helped her gain more attention. Selena is ranking on number 3 on the list, behind football legends Cristiano Ronaldo (562 million) and Lionel Messi (442 million).

Meanwhile, the second woman on the most followed Instagram list is Kylie Jenner, with 382 million family. Ariana Grande (361 million), Kim Kardashian (348 million), Beyonce (300 million) and Khloe Kardashian (348 million) are the other women in the Top 10. Selen’s best friend, Taylor Swift is on number 15 with 249 followers.











