Selfiee Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar Film is Total Dud With Only Rs 10 Crore in Opening Weekend

Selfiee Box Office Collection Day 3 Akshay Kumar’s Film is a Total Dud With Only Rs 10 Crore in Opening Weekend – Check Detailed Analysis And Day-Wise Breakup

Selfiee Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee has completely failed to attract the audience to theatres. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film hit the screens last weekend and has not even managed a decent collection in its first weekend, let alone match the star power of Akshay on the big screen. After opening at Rs 2.55 crore nett, Selfiee earned around Rs 3.90 crore nett on its first Sunday, as reported by the trade website sacnilk.

A film collecting just Rs 10 crore in three days is enough to declare it dull and dry at the Box Office. When it’s a film led by Akshay Kumar, who is considered one of the biggest crowd-pullers in the industry, the collection looks even more tragic.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF SELFIEE AFTER OPENING WEEKEND:

Friday: Rs 2.55 crore Saturday: Rs 3.88 crore Sunday: Rs 3.90 crore (early estimate)

Total: Rs 10.25 crore

Selfiee is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam hit film ‘Driving Licence‘ and Akshay plays the role of a superstar named Vijay Kumar. It looks like a clean family entertainer but now, in the post-pandemic era, that’s not enough to attract the audience to the theatres and invite them to leave the comfort of their homes with Netflix and Amazon Prime at their fingertips. Unless you have a full package of stardom, action, romance, originality, craze, and a talented cast – the audience does not seem interested. They are not settling for less than everything now!

This is the fifth disaster for Akshay after Bell Bottom, Bachchan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan at the Box Office. The next up his sleeves is Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which has more chances to extract his fate out of this dull phase and reestablish his position as the legit star at the ticket window.

