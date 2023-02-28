Home

Entertainment

Selfiee Box Office Collection Day 4: Monday Destroys Akshay Kumar’s Film, Even Samrat Prithviraj Collected 4 Times More – Check Detailed Analysis And Day-Wise Business Breakup

Selfiee Box Office Collection Day 4 Detailed Analysis And Day-Wise Business Breakup: Akshay Kumar’s film with Emraan Hashmi goes out of the ticket window on its first Monday, collecting a negligible amount.

Selfiee Box Office Collection Day 4 Monday Destroys Akshay Kumar’s Film, Even Samrat Prithviraj Collected 4 Times More – Check Detailed Analysis And Day-Wise Business Breakup

Selfiee Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee has not clicked with the audience. The film’s disappointing performance at the Box Office has raised an alarm for the industry despite the magnanimous success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan which continues to dominate the big screens. Directed by Raj Mehta, Selfiee has collected a very low figure which you don’t generally associate with a film riding on Akshay’s star power.

The film’s four-day business is around Rs 11 crore which is the lowest for the actor in over a decade, reported the trade website sacnilk. Even his last few flops post-pandemic – Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan – earned twice or thrice better than Selfiee. The film collected around Rs 1 crore on its first Monday and with this pace, seems like it will go off the screen even before the second weekend begins.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BUSINESS OF SELFIEE AFTER 4 DAYS:

Friday: Rs 2.55 crore Saturday: Rs 3.8 crore Sunday: Rs 3.95 crore Monday: Rs 1.60 crore (early estimate)

Total: Rs 11.90 crore

Akshay’s Samrat Prithviraj, which was also rejected by the audience, collected thrice of what Selfiee created in four days. The Akshay starrer opened at Rs 10.70 crore nett in India owing to the good buzz around the period drama. However, it couldn’t sustain its momentum after receiving bad word-of-mouth. The film crashed on its first Monday but it had almost reached the benchmark of Rs 50 crore by then.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF SAMRAT PRITHVIRAJ AFTER 4 DAYS:

Friday: Rs 10.70 crore Saturday: Rs 12.60 crore Sunday: Rs 16.10 crore Monday: Rs 5 crore

Total: Rs 44.40

Selfiee is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam hit film ‘Driving Licence‘. It also features Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in small roles. This is Akshay’s fifth disaster at the Box Office in the post-pandemic times with only Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi as a hit in the pipeline amid Bell Bottom, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, and Samrat Prithviraj as failures.

What do you think of Selfiee’s performance? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Selfiee!











