Selfiee Full HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Selfiee leaked online: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s Hindi film has been leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on day 1 of its release.

Selfiee Movie Leaked online in HD quality: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s film Selfiee has hit the screens. However, it has also been leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on the same day. Selfiee was released on February 24 worldwide and the reviews of the film are good. The film is considered a full entertainment package by the audience who are always waiting to see a new dhamaka coming from Akshay’s league of cinema. This is the actor’s first outing with Emraan on screen and the first offering to his ardent fans this year. The Raj Mehta directorial is expected to gain from good word-of-mouth but not without facing an online plagiarism threat.

Selfiee is not facing any Box Office clash but the Pathaan wave is still on and it might get impacted since the Shah Rukh Khan starrer continues to remain the first choice for the audience. While the film might benefit in the coming days, there could be a little dent in this celebration as Selfiee has been leaked online on Tamilrockers, and Movierulz in HD quality.

Selfiee has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day 1 of its release. There are several films like Shehzada, Sir/Vaathi, Varisu, Waltair Veerayya, Pathaan, Ant-Man 3, Thunivu, Cirkus, Avatar: The Way of Water, Bhediya, Salaam Venky, Drishyam 2, Thank God, Ram Setu, Kantara, Doctor G, Ponniyin Selvan 1, Vikram Vedha, Brahmastra, Liger, Chup, Laal Singh Chadddha, Raksha Bandhan, Sita Ramam, Darlings, Shabaash Mithu, Shamshera, Vikrant Rona, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Khuda Haafiz 2, Aashram 3, Major, F3, and Anek among others which have been leaked online.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).











