Lust Stories 2 Trailer: Sex, Cheating, Romance And Incredible Casting, This is ‘Mount Fuji’ of Entertainment! Watch

Lust Stories 2 trailer out: Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajol, Tillotama Shome, Mrunal Thakur and Neena Gupta bring an antholoyg of love, hope, relationships, infidelity, romance, intimacy and lots of entertainment.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma

Lust Stories 2 trailer: Netflix is back to bring the story of ‘lust and love’ with the second part of their successful anthology series ‘Lust Stories 2‘. The trailer of the series gives a glimpse into the world where lust is driving all the choices in life, building new relationships and exposing a few broken ones. The stories follow the lives of different couples – played by actors who have never been paired together: Kumud Mishra-Kajol, Mrunal Thakur-Angad Bedi, and Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma.

The series is helmed by four directors: R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh. The series features interesting dialogues and intimate scenes, adding more excitement to the buzz around the release. For example, Neena Gupta uses Mount Fuji as a metaphor for the human body which has to explode to experience the ultimate pleasure. ‘Lust Stories 2‘ also gives a hint of addressing sexual violence in one of the stories. The trailer looks entertaining. Watch it here:

Both Balki and Konkona expressed their excitement to be presenting stories as part of the Emmy-nominated series. In her official statement, the actor-turned-director said she found it absolutely exhilarating to show a woman taking control of her life. Balki added that he wanted to normalise ‘lust and love’ and create a “lust story that a family can watch together. Why should a story of lust always make for exciting solo viewing when families are created by love and lust?”

‘Lust Stories 2‘ seems to be even more fun and engaging that the first part. Or at least that’s what the trailer hints at. The series is premiering on Netflix on June 29th. It is produced by Ashi Dua and Ronnie Screwvala. Watch this space for all the latest updates on ‘Lust Stories 2′!















