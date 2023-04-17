Shaakuntalam Box Office Collection Day 3: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Film is a Complete Washout

Home

Shaakuntalam Box Office Collection Day 3: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest screen offering, Shaakuntalam has not performed at par with expectations at the Box Office. The film opened at a mere Rs 3 core in all its versions combined and the Sunday collections saw a further dip. Usually, the first Sunday collections are higher than the opening day in the case of the films that have created a successful buzz among the audience but Shaakuntalam has only been sinking further.

As reported by the trade website sacnilk, the Gunasekhar directorial collected around Rs 2 crore nett (early estimate) on its first Sunday which is way less than expected from a film that has been considered a visual delight.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF SHAAKUNTALAM AFTER ITS FIRST WEEKEND:

Friday: Rs 3 crore Saturday: Rs 1.85 crore Sunday: Rs 2 crore (early estimate)

Total: Rs 6.85 crore

Shaakuntalam didn’t receive unanimous good word-of-mouth. While the audience appreciated Samantha’s visual transformation in the titular role of Shakuntala, the CGI and the treatment given to the story couldn’t impress many viewers. This is probably the lowest that any Samantha-led film would be fetching at the Box office and it’ll get difficult for the film to even see its second Sunday at the ticket with this pace.

Shaakuntalam is a mythological drama, written and directed by Gunasekhar. The film features Samantha in the role of Shakuntala and Mohan as Dushyanta. The film is based on Kalidasa’s world-renowned piece ‘Abhijnanasakuntalam’, a love story between Shakuntala, the most beautiful woman in the world, and the mighty king of the Puru dynasty.

