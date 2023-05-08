Home

Entertainment

Shabana Azmi Slams Those Asking For Banning ‘The Kerala Story’, Compares it With ‘Laal Singh Chaddha Boycott’

Shabana Azmi recently slammed those asking for banning ‘The Kerala Story’ and compared it with ‘Laal Singh Chaddha boycott.’

Shabana Azmi Slams Those Asking For Banning ‘The Kerala Story’, Compares it With ‘Laal Singh Chaddha Boycott’

Shabana Azmi Slams Those Asking For Banning ‘The Kerala Story’: Shabana Azmi is known for her fearless views on socio-political issues. The veteran actress has not just been part of path-breaking, parallel cinema but has also been active raising her voice against political decisions or government policies that affect democracy and free speech. Shabana has always rooted for communal harmony and social justice. Despite having her independent opinion about cinema and society, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress never shies away from lending support to her colleagues. Shabana recently tweeted about the ongoing ‘ban’ calls against The Kerala Files.

CHECK OUT SHABANA AZMI’S VIRAL TWEET:

Those who speak of banning #The Kerala Story are as wrong as those who wanted to ban Aamir Khan’s #Laal Singh Chaadha. Once a film has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification nobody has the right to become an extra constitutional authority . — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) May 8, 2023

SHABANA AZMI SLAMS ‘BOYCOTT’ CALLS AGAINST ‘THE KERALA STORY’

The Padma Bhushan recipient actress wrote in her tweet “Those who speak of banning #The Kerala Story are as wrong as those who wanted to ban Aamir Khan’s #Laal Singh Chaadha. Once a film has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification nobody has the right to become an extra constitutional authority.” The Kerala Story has been into controversy ever since its trailer released. Those opposing the film have alleged that the claim about 32,000 missing girls does not have any authentic proof. After the political row, the makers changed the number to 3 girls referring to the characters in the movie. However, the lead actress Adah Sharma responded to the criticism and wrote in her tweet “And for the few still calling #TheKeralaStory a propaganda film, saying these incidents do not exist even after watching testimonials of several Indian victims, my humble request, Google two words ISIS and Brides…maybe an account of white girls narrated to you might make you feel that our Indian movie is real.”

Shabana Azmi will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan in crucial roles.

For more updates on Shabana Azmi and The Kerala Story row, check out this space at India.com.











