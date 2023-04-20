Shah Rukh Khan And Aryan Khan Visit Aditya Chopra-Rani Mukerji After Pamela Chopra Death

Home

Shah Rukh Khan And Aryan Khan Visit Aditya Chopra-Rani Mukerji After Pamela Chopra’s Death – Pics

Shah Rukh Khan and his elder son, Aryan Khan visited Yash Chopra’s house on Thursday at noon following the demise of Pamela Chopra.

Shah Rukh Khan And Aryan Khan at Aditya Chopra’s house (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan visited Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji to offer their condolences after Pamela Chopra’s death on Thursday morning in Mumbai. The actor was close to both Yash Chopra and his late wife and considered them family. The photos and videos of SRK with his elder son come hours after YRF, on its official social media handle, announced the news of Pamela Chopra’s demise, and revealed that the cremation was done at around 11 am on the same day.

Hrithik Roshan, Vaibhavi Merchant, Sonu Nigam, and other Bollywood colleagues of Aditya and Uday Chopra were seen attending the last rites on Thursday morning.

Pamela breathed her last at the age of 74. She was reportedly under observation at Mumbai’s Leelavati Hospital for a long time and was put on a ventilator on Wednesday. A playback singer by profession, she was the huge inspiration and contributor behind the legacy of Yash Chopra Films. In its official statement on Instagram, the YRF handle posted: “With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform you that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 AM today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection (sic).”

Confirming the news further, Dr Prahlad Prabhudesai told news agency PTI, “She passed away today early morning due to pneumonia with ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome). She had been admitted to the hospital for 15 days in the ICU (sic).”

She was recently seen talking about her husband, the kind of work he did and how hard did they both work together in building the foundation of Yash Chopra Films. May her soul rest in peace!











