Shah Rukh Khan And Tom Cruise Have Same Passion, Dedication, Says Top Hollywood Action Director

Casey had designed the action sequences for “Pathaan”.

Shah Rukh Khan And Tom Cruise: So, what is common between Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Hollywood heartthrob Tom Cruise? It is their “dedication to their craft, passion for cinema, and an urge to push the envelope”. This is the observation of action choreographer Casey O’Neill. Casey O’Neill has worked with Tom Cruise in movies like “Jack Reacher”, the “Mission Impossible” franchise, and the recently released blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick”. Casey O’Neill has also worked on Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For the unversed, Casey had designed the action sequences for “Pathaan”, the SRK, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham-starrer which is currently smashing records at the box office in the third week of its release.

Drawing parallels between King Khan and Maverick, Casey said, “They are both true professionals in their craft and so talented. Tom Cruise is a fearless actor who lives and breathes his craft and wants to push the envelope when it comes to his body and his cinema to only entertain audiences. SRK is just the same.”

“Shah Rukh Khan has pushed his body, he has unlearnt and learnt action to deliver ‘Pathaan’ as an entertainer like no other. Both are driven and committed lovers of cinema who will do whatever it takes to make the audience happy. I have worked with Tom on many exciting films. We all have enjoyed working with each other through the years. It was a pleasure working with another global movie star like Shah Rukh Khan and seeing him transform into an action star that no one has ever seen before,” said Casey on how SRK overhauled himself for ‘Pathaan’.

