Shah Rukh Khan Attends Smriti Iranis Daughters Reception, See Inside PICS With Mouni Roy And Ekta Kapoor

Shah Rukh Khan Attends Smriti Irani’s Daughter’s Reception, See Inside PICS With Mouni Roy And Ekta Kapoor – See Viral Post!

Smriti Irani hosted a Mumbai reception which was attended by members from the film industry including superstar Shah Rukh Khan, TV producer Ekta Kapoor, Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar – See PICS

Smriti Irani’s Daughter’s GRAND Reception: Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani’s daughter Shanelle Irani recently tied the knot with a Canadian legal professional, Arjun Bhalla. The former TV star Smriti hosted a grand reception for her close friends and colleagues from the film and political fraternity in Mumbai on Friday evening. The post-wedding function spotted Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his photos from inside are going viral on social media. The grand reception also marked the reunion of the ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi‘ team, including producer Ekta Kapoor and actors Ronit Roy and Mouni Roy, leaving online users nostalgic.

Mouni, who was a part of Smriti’s iconic TV show ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,’ took to Instagram and shared pictures from the grand reception. Mouni Roy attended the function with her husband Suraj Nambiar and captioned the post, “Congratulations Shanelle & Arjun.. wishing you both the happiest most meaningful journey ahead. Love you di @smritiiraniofficial.”

MOUNI ROY SHARES INSIDE PHOTOS FROM GRAND RECEPTION

Shah Rukh Khan looked dashing as ever in all black format suit. Mouni Roy looked beautiful in a green sequinned saree while her husband opted for a blue suit. The couple struck a happy pose with the newlyweds and Smriti Irani for the pictures. The mother of the bride aka Smriti Irani looked beautiful in a red and golden saree.

Prior to entering politics, Smriti Irani was well-known for her role in Kyunkii…Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, an Ekta Kapoor daily soap from 2001. She was primarily known for the television character Tulsi Virani.

(With inputs from ANI)











