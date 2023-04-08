Home

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Clicks Pictures With Acid Attack Survivors in Kolkata, Fans Call Him ‘King of Hearts’

Shah Rukh Khan recently clicked pictures with acid attack survivors in Kolkata. Fans hailed his humanitarian gesture.

Shah Rukh Khan Clicks Pictures With Acid Attack Survivors in Kolkata, Fans Call Him ‘King of Hearts’

Shah Rukh Khan Clicks Pictures With Acid Attack Survivors: Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Kolkata as the IPL fever has taken over the country. The actor recently hugged Virat Kohli over the victory of Kolkata Knight Riders. Shah Rukh surely knows how to win hearts and his fans can’t stop praising him for spreading love as he is called the ‘King of Romance’. SRK recently met and kissed his specially abled fan on his forehead who has been coming to see KKR matches since 2018. The Pathaan actor always tries to connect with his audiences, not just during promotions but in person as well despite his hectic schedule. Now, a series of photos have gone viral where he is posing with acid attack survivors in Kolkata.

CHECK OUT SHAH RUKH KHAN’S VIRAL PICS WITH ACID ATTACK SURVIVORS:

SHAH RUKH KHAN MEETS ACID ATTACK SURVIVORS

A fan account shared the photos where SRK is posing with acid attack survivors. The handle captioned the post as “Jo dil jeette hain woh kabhi haarte nahi 💜 The King Of Hearts with the ones who swim against the tide & emerged as winners in the game of life – the acid attack survivors 🙏#ShahRukhKhan #SRK #KKR #MeerFoundation #ToGETherStronger #RealSurvivor #MorePowerToYou #SRKUniverse #KingKhan #kingofbollywood.” Shah Rukh met the survivors supported by Meer Foundation. Meer Foundation is a philanthropic foundation named after Shah Rukh Khan’s father Meer Taj Mohammed Khan which works towards women empowerment. Recently, it had also helped Delhi accident victim Anjali Singh’s family. The pictures show SRK posing with each and every woman. He even sat down for a chat with them and even clicked a group photo. Shah Rukh donned a grey shirt unbuttoned at the top and a pair of acid-washed blue denim pants.

SRK DONATED UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT TO THE FAMILY OF GIRL IN HIT AND RUN CASE

Meer Foundation’s statement read “Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation donates an undisclosed amount to the family of Anjali Singh. Anjali, a 20 year old, lost her life in a brutal hit and run that took place in Delhi’s, Kanjhawala. Anjali was the sole breadwinner of the family consisting of her mother and siblings. The aid by Meer foundation aims to help the family, especially the mother with her health issues while providing adequate relief to Anjali’s siblings.” SRK recently topped Time magazine’s poll for its annual TIME100 list, bagging more reader votes than football ace Lionel Messi, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The Pathaan star got over four per cent of the 1.2 million votes cast. In the poll, the magazine readers vote for the individuals they believe deserve a spot on TIME’s annual list of the most influential people, as reported by the American publication.

Shah Rukh is currently basking on the success of Pathaan which has collected Rs 1000 Croe worldwide. Despite the boycott calls and the political row by radicals over Besharam Rang, Pathaan became the first blockbuster of 2023. SRK is now awaiting the release of Atlee’s Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. He also has a special cameo in Tiger, starring Salman Khan, Katrina kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Recently, Tiger Vs Pathaan has also been announced.

For more updates on Shah Rukh Khan, check out this space at India.com











