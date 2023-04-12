Home

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates ‘Beta’ Suhana Khan For Bagging Brand Endorsement Amid ‘Nepo Baby’ Debate

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to share a clip of her daughter Suhana Khan and congratulated her first-ever brand endorsement deal while the internet remained busy calling her a ‘nepo baby’.

Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates ‘Beta’ Suhana Khan For Bagging Brand Endorsement Amid ‘Nepo Baby’ Debate (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday took to Twitter to congratulate his eldest kid – daughter Suhana Khan for becoming the brand ambassador of a leading international makeup brand. The superstar shared a clip of the actor and wrote in his witty style: “Congratulations on Maybelline beta. Well dressed…well spoken…well done & if I may take some credit well brought up! Love u my Lil Lady In Red!! (sic).”

Congratulations on Maybelline beta. Well dressed…well spoken…well done & if I may take some credit well brought up! Love u my Lil Lady In Red!! pic.twitter.com/tLnAQlXoTj — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 12, 2023

The tweet came hours after many social media users started trolling Suhana for bagging a big endorsement deal even before she officially debuted in Bollywood. The hype around the young diva becoming the face of an international brand so early in her life and career once again triggered the nepotism debate online. Many users tweeted and even commented on SRK’s post to ask what has Suhana done so extraordinarily that she is best suited for this opportunity.

One user wrote, “#SuhanaKhan is a new Maybelline ambassador. Nepo kids enter every industry & spoil the chances of talented one (sic).” Another one said, “What has #SuhanaKhan done that is so substantial, other than being #ShahRuhKhan daughter to get this big international brand? She hasn’t even got a movie out and the nepotism is showing bright and clear. Useless star kid (sic).” One Twitter user said, “If you are daughter of #ShahRukhKhan then you can be brand ambassador of any brand . Congratulations nepo kid #SuhanaKhan (sic).”

Now no one has problem with Suhana being announced as the face of that famous beauty brand even before her debut..khan saab ki beti jo hai

We’ll call out nepotism but target only the easy targets..

Just saying — (@bawraa_mann) April 11, 2023

What has #SuhanaKhan done that is so substantial, other than being #ShahRuhKhan daughter to get this big international brand? She hasn’t even got a movie out and the nepotism is showing bright and clear. Useless star kid. pic.twitter.com/4z7wNGOiIC — Maha (@MahaAliRehman) April 11, 2023

Suhana Khan brand ambassador of Maybelline is peak of nepotism — aru (@aru___95) April 11, 2023

All these blue tickers have been paid to.praise this nepo gal from business family. She’s not even audible in this clip half of the time..just like #SuhanaKhan she’s also undeserving.. — KK (@ForeverKrishnas) April 12, 2023

This is where it’s different for outsiders and nepo kids. Suhana Khan already has a brand deal even before her movie is released. Star kid privilege. Siddhant Chaturvedi was right! https://t.co/04YktA1CVi — Addy (@Sophrosyne4U) April 12, 2023

If you are daughter of #ShahRukhKhan then you can be brand ambassador of any brand . Congratulations nepo kid #SuhanaKhan https://t.co/ECdQnRdlpQ — Starstruck (@AngryMeNot) April 12, 2023

PV Sindhu, Ananya Birla, and Eksha Gurung as the face of the brand. She is set for her screen debut with Zoya Akhtar’s official Indian adaptation of the Archies that she’s making for Netflix. Suhana stars in the movie with Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nand and others. Meanwhile, she has become a regular at all the big-ticket awards ceremonies and Bollywood events. She was recently seen flaunting her gorgeous body in a Sabyasachi saree as she joined her mom Gauri Khan at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch in Mumbai earlier this month.

Your thoughts on Suhana becoming the face of an international beauty brand?











