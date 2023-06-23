Shah Rukh Khan Daughter Buys Multi-Million Rupee Properties in Alibaug

Home

Suhana Khan Net Worth: Shah Rukh Khan’s Daughter Buys Multi-Million Rupee Properties in Alibaug

Suhana Khan’s Net Worth: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter has acquired three houses and agricultural land in Alibaug worth Rs 12.91 crore.

Suhana Khan Net Worth: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has made headlines for her reported real estate investments. It is said that Suhana has acquired three houses and agricultural land in Maharashtra’s scenic Alibaug region, with the total value of the properties amounting to Rs 12.91 crore. The registration documents reveal that the purchased properties consist of 1.5 acres of agricultural land in Thal village, along with structures measuring 2,218 square feet. The transaction was officially registered on June 1, and a stamp duty of Rs 77.46 was levied on the purchase, as reported by IndexTap.com.

Thal village is located a short 12-minute drive from Alibaug town and is believed to house Shah Rukh Khan’s property as well. As per Hindustan Times’ report, Shah Rukh Khan owns a luxurious sea-facing property in Thal, featuring amenities such as a swimming pool and a helipad.

Suhana Khan is preparing to step into the world of acting, and her debut project will be Zoya Akhtar’s Indian adaptation of the beloved Archie comics. The film, titled ‘The Archies,’ will be released on the popular streaming platform Netflix. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, it aims to introduce the iconic characters of Riverdale to a new generation in India.

Apart from Suhana Khan, ‘The Archies’ will also mark the acting debut of Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, and Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. Yuvraj Menda is also involved in the project.















