Shah Rukh Khan Film Remains First Choice Amid Shehzada And Ant-Man 3 Release, Check Day-Wise Collection Breakup

Home

Entertainment

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 26: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Remains First Choice Amid Shehzada And Ant-Man 3 Release, Check Day-Wise Collection Breakup

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 26 Detailed Report And Day-Wise Breakup: Shah Rukh Khan’s Supremacy Roars Loud Amid Shehzada And Ant-Man 3 Release. Check The Latest Figures Here.

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 26 Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Remains First Choice Amid Shehzada And Ant-Man 3 Release, Check Day-Wise Collection Breakup

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 26: Shah Rukh Khan is going to complete a month-long run at the Box Office in four days with his latest film Pathaan. The actor’s film hasn’t been impacted by the new releases including the Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Quantumania, and Shehzada.

Pathaan crossed Rs 500 crore at the Indian Box Office within 25 days and now, it earned a decent number on its fourth Sunday. The Siddharth Anand directorial took the total of 26 days to Rs 515.70 crore after collecting Rs 4.28 crore on its fourth Sunday (early estimate), as reported by the trade website sacnilk. While Ant-Man 3 collected Rs 25.70 crore, Shehzada wrapped up its opening weekend at around Rs 20 crore.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF PATHAAN AFTER 26 DAYS:

Week 1: Rs 364.15 crore

Week 2: Rs 94.75 crore

Week 3: 46.95 crore

Friday: Rs 2.25 crore

Saturday: Rs 3.32 crore

Sunday: Rs 4.28 crore (early estimate)

Total: Rs 515.70 crore

Interestingly, Pathaan has now surpassed the lifetime collection of Baahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi) in India. The SS Rajamouli directorial collected Rs 510.99 crore after the end of its 16th week and the SRK-Deepika Padukone starrer achieved the feat in four weeks. The road to becoming the highest-grossing Indian film in the domestic market is still way far. While Baahubali 2 continues to enjoy the top position at Rs 1030.42 crore nett in its lifetime, KGF 2 comes in second with Rs 859.7 crore.

CHECK THE TOP-FIVE HIGHEST-GROSSING INDIAN MOVIES IN INDIA:

Baahubali: The Conclusion: Rs 1030.42 crore KGF: Chapter 2: Rs 859.07 crore RRR: Rs 772.1 crore Pathaan: Rs 515.7 crore Baahubali: The Beginning: Rs 421 crore

It looks hard for Pathaan now to replace RRR or KGF 2 to crawl up the list. However, it remains the only Hindi-language film to stay on the list where only South films shine the brightest with their unimaginable numbers at the Box Office. ‘

Your thoughts on Pathaan’s Box Office run? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates!











