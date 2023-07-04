Shah Rukh Khan Gets Badly Injured on Sets in the USA, Undergoes Surgery

Photos of Shah Rukh Khan with a bandage on his nose were circulated, indicating the injury he sustained. He has returned to India and is currently recuperating at home.

Shah Rukh Khan Gets Badly Injured on Sets, Undergoes Surgery

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly met with an accident while filming one of his projects in Los Angeles. According to a recent report, he underwent surgery in the United States following the incident. Photos of SRK with a bandage on his nose were circulated, indicating the injury he sustained. Fortunately, Shah Rukh Khan has returned to India and is currently recuperating at home.

A source told ETimes, “SRK was shooting in Los Angeles for a project and he ended up hurting his nose. He began bleeding and was immediately rushed to a hospital.” It also added, “His team was informed by the doctors that there was nothing to worry and that Shah Rukh Khan would need to undergo a minor surgery to stop the bleeding. Post the operation, SRK was spotted with a bandage on his nose Shah Rukh Khan is now back in the country, recuperating at home.”

Prompt medical attention was sought, and Shah Rukh Khan was swiftly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Fortunately, the doctors assured his team that there was no cause for major concern, but a minor surgical procedure was necessary to stop the bleeding.

We wish for Shah Rukh Khan’s speedy recovery.















