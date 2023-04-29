Home

Shah Rukh Khan Gets Mobbed by Crowd at Srinagar Airport Post Dunki Shoot

Shah Rukh Khan was recently mobbed by crowd at Srinagar airport after shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

Shah Rukh Khan Gets Mobbed by Srinagar Crowd: Shah Rukh Khan has one of the craziest fanbase across the world. No matter where the actor is shooting, his fans go bonkers as they get to see even a glimpse of their favourite movie stars. Shah Rukh is currently basking high on the success of Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan (2022) co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie became the biggest hit of 2023. The USP of the film is considered to be its storyline which started YRF’s spy universe and connected with Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer War (2019). SRK was recently mobbed by the crowd at Srinagar Airport post Dunki shoot.

CHECK OUT SHAH RUKH KHAN’S VIRAL VIDEO CLIPS:

SHAH RUKH KHAN GETS MOBBED BY FANS AT SRINAGAR AIRPORT AFTER DUNKI SHOOT

In a viral video clip from Srinagar airport on Twitter Shah Rukh is seen being pulled and pushed by fans at the airport. As the Dunki actor’s security personnel cover him, the crowd gets closer to him in order to capture the moment by taking selfies. SRK arrived at at Mumbai’s Kalina airport after wrapping up the Kashmir shoot of Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki co-starring Taapsee Pannu. He was seen donning black pants, a white tee and a black leather jacket. Shah Rukh wore the same outfit as shown in the video from Srinagar airport. The actor completed his look by sporting some accessories and a pair of black sunglasses.

Dunki also stars Vicky Kaushal in a crucial role, though the details have not yet been revealed by the makers. Shah Rukh, Taapsee and Vicky recently shot for a schedule of Dunki in Sonmarg, Kashmir.

SRK will also next be seen in Atlee’s Jawan, co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra. Deepika Padukone also has a cameo in one of the songs in the movie.














