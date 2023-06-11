Home

Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans From Mannat Balcony as They Create World Record, Watch

Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans From Mannat Balcony: Shah Rukh Khan is known to be the most humble and down to earth superstars when it comes to interactions with his fans. In-spite of his stardom, the actor remains grounded which has helped him in connecting with movie buffs across the globe. Shah Rukh’s rags to riches story resonates with every middle-class who dreams to achieve something big in his life. SRK is hailed as the ‘King of Romance’ among his fans and the Pathaan actor has embraced the title with utmost humility. Recently, his fans gathered outside Mannat to create a Guinness World Record of his iconic pose.

CHECK OUT SHAH RUKH KHAN’S VIRAL VIDEO FROM MANNAT BALCONY:

SHAH RUKH KHAN BLOWS FLYING KISSES TO HIS FANS

On Saturday, June 10, 2023, fans gathered outside Mannat and performed Shah Rukh’s iconic romantic pose with hands and legs spread apart. It turned out to be a world record of maximum people imitating SRK. Shah Rukh came out and cheered his fans from Mannat’s balcony. The superstar was dressed in white full-sleeves t-shirt and light-blue jeans as he waved and the crowd and blew flying kisses. He himself also did his romantic pose. Fans were elated and super-excited as their prayers were answered after they danced and sang for the actor in front of his house. Shah Rukh’s fans always gather outside Mannat during his birthday or the occasion of Eid. However, this time it was the television premiere of Pathaan, the first blockbuster of 2023. Pathaan is considered a crucial film as it is the biggest hit in SRK’s movie career. The film starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles stood against all odds brought relief to exhibitors and distributors.

Shah Rukh will next be seen in Atlee’s Jawan, which marks the Hindi debut of Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. He is also playing the lead role in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

For more updates on Shah Rukh Khan, check out this space at India.com.















