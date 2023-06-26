Shah Rukh Khan Has This To Say About PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ Welcome At White House

Home

A fan asked Shah Rukh Khan about his song Chaiyya Chaiyya being played at the White House to welcome PM Narendra Modi.



Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Jawan.

It’s been 31 years of Superstar Shah Rukh Khan ruling the Bollywood industry. On June 25, the actor completed 31 years in the industry. The actor marked his debut with the film Deewana which was released in 1992. To celebrate the milestone, the actor hosted an ‘AskSRK’ session on Twitter and indulged in quick chats with his fans. He answered the questions of his fans and interacted with them during which one of the fans also asked him about PM Narendra Modi’s welcome at the White House in the US with the actor’s hit song titled Chaiyya Chaiyya.

During the #AskSRK session on Twitter, a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan about his song Chaiyya Chaiyya being played at the White House in the US to welcome PM Modi. He tweeted, “Sir Chaiyya Chaiyya chants welcomed Modi Ji in the US….What do you wanna say about this?” In response to this, the actor tweeted, “Wish I was there to dance to it….but they wouldn’t allow a train inside I guess??!!!”

SRK, who is popular for his witty and humorous replies on Twitter once again earned the lauds of his fans for his presence of mind. A user replied to what SRK wrote saying, “Clever Response.”

Meanwhile, others were also quick enough to comment on SRK’s response. One of them commented, “Brother, you are the one who answers every question with so much presence of mind.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khna recently treated his fans to the blockbuster film Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He is gearing up for his next film Jawan directed by Atlee, which stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

