Shah Rukh Khan is Doing Fine, Never Suffered Any Injury, Claims New Report

Shah Rukh Khan was clicked on Tuesday morning at Mumbai airport with his family and he looked absolutely fine with no visible marks of any injury.

Shah Rukh Khan is doing fine after the reports of his injury (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Shah Rukh Khn health update: It seems like all the hoopla around Shah Rukh Khan suffering a nose injury was for nothing. A new report now says that the superstar never met with any accident and is doing absolutely fine. On Tuesday, a report in the Times of India went viral after it suggested that SRK hit his nose and had to be taken for immediate surgery in Los Angeles. This left the fans of the actor in shock and they started sending prayers his way.

On Tuesday early morning though, the actor was clicked by the paparazzi at Mumbai airport all fit and fine with no visible marks of injury on his face, or nose in particular. A report in Hindustan Times now quoted a source close to the actor confirming that the news of his injury was a mere hoax. “The reports about Shah Rukh Khan and his health are completely false. He is doing fine,” said the source. Guess, that’s settled then!

Shah Rukh has already treated his fans this year with a fantastic performance in ‘Pathaan’, a YRF film directed by Siddharth Anand which was released in January. His next is going to be yet another action entertainer – Jawaan – which is hitting the screens on September 7. The film also stars Nayanthara in the lead and is directed by Atlee Kumar. The next up his sleeve is ‘Dunki’ which is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film, also starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal is slated to hit the screens as the big Christmas release this year.

