Shah Rukh Khan Ranveer Singh And Varun Dhawan Groove to Jhoome Jo Pathaan at NMACC Gala Watch

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan recently grooved to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ at NMACC Gala event. – Watch

SRK, Ranveer And Varun Groove to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’: Shah Rukh Khan is finally back-in-action post the monstrous success of Pathaan at the box office. This time it wasn’t for a movie but for the grand Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Gala event. The occasion witnessed Bollywood and Hollywood under one roof for the very first time. The one-of-a-kind bash hosted by Mukesh and Nita Ambani has once again contributed in narrowing the gap between global and local. From Siddharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani to Tom Holland-Zendaya, NMACC Gala was all about glitz and glamour. To make the party more happening B-town celebs danced on their chartbuster songs. Shah Rukh Khan was joined by Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan as the trio danced to Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

CHECK OUT SRK’S VIRAL VIDEO FROM NMACC:

SHAH RUKH KHAN GROOVES TO JHOOME JO PATHAAN

Shah Rukh can be seen donning a black sherwani and matching pyjama while grooving to the steps from Pathaan‘s title track. Varun wore a casual vest and pants, while Ranveer wore a sleeveless t-shirt and jeans. Varuna and Ranveer followed SRK’s steps as they tried to match up to his energy on stage. Apart from this, Varun danced and also lifted Gigi Hadid and even gave a sweet peck on her cheeks as she felt shy. The Bhediya actor was trolled by a section of netizens who said that Gigi was uncomfortable with it. He responded and wrote on his tweet “I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things. Good morning 🙏.” He had reacted to a deleted tweet that read “If you are a woman, you are not safe anywhere with anyone. Even if you are Gigi Hadid, invited to a party with an “elite” crowd, guys like Varun Dhawan will randomly pick you up and kiss you without your consent, all in the name of fun. Disgusting (sic).”

RANVEER SINGH AND VARUN DHAWAN’S ROCKING PERFORMANCE AT NMACC

Apart from Varun, Ranveer also danced with Priyanka Chopra on their popular track Galla Goodiyan from Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do. Ranveer and Priyanka have also worked together in Gunday and Bajirao Mastani. Their energetic dance to the DDD song got fans excited. Reacting to their dance video netizens were all excited and even commented ‘Kabir and Ayesha are back (their character names from the movie)’. After dancing together Ranveer can be seen escorting Priyanka down the stage. It has been speculated that a lot of Bollywood’s A-lister heroes refused to work with Priyanka due to her differences with Karan Johar.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA HUGGED KARAN JOHAR AT NMACC

Now as Ranveer and Priyanka danced their heart out like old friends it seems she still has good rapport with her former co-stars. She recently hugged and chatted with Karan at the first day of NMACC launch. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani filmmaker was seen in a happy mood as he greeted Priyanka. The actor is now gearing up for her new release on Amazon Prime Video – Russo Brothers’ Citadel. She said she just grabbed the opportunity as used as her way out of Bollywood at that time. “So when this music thing came I was like ‘fu** it I am going to America’.” However, after she didn’t do well in the music, Priyanka said someone told her to stay back and also try her hands at acting auditions. Priyanka said she decided to give that a shot too and started from scratch in Hollywood.

The NMACC was a two-day event and also had supermodel Gigi Hadid, The Vampire Diaries actor Kat Graham and Spider-Man: No Way Home actors Tom Holland and Zendayaamong the guests.

