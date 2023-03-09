Home

Shah Rukh Khan recently rejoiced as his spy-action-thriller Pathaan crossed Rs 1040 Crore at the Worldwide box office.

Shah Rukh Khan Rejoices as Pathaan Crosses Rs 1040 Crore Worldwide: ‘Mehnat, Lagan Aur Bharosa Abhi Zinda Hai’

SRK Reacts After Pathaan Crosses Rs 1040 Crore Worldwide: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan (2023) continues to reign at the box office worldwide. The spy actioner has earned Rs 1040 Crore across the globe. Shah Rukh and Deepika’s chemistry, slick action, breathtaking VFX and peppy music is being hailed by the audiences. The Siddharth Anand directorial has become the biggest commercial hit in SRK’s movie career. As the espionage-thriller already surpassed the record collection of Baahubali 2 on its 38th day, Shah Rukh is overjoyed by its success. He has called it a ‘personal success’. Pathaan is part of YRF’s spy universe which also includes Hrithik Roshan’s War (2019) and Salman Khan’s upcoming Tiger 3 (2023).

SHAH RUKH KHAN IS OVERWHELMED AS PATHAAN COLLECTS RS 1040 CRORE WORLDWIDE

Reacting to the monstrous success of his film, SRK tweeted “mehnat lagan aur bharosa abhi zinda hai (hard work and faith is still alive)”. He wrote, “IT’S NOT THE BUSINESS….IT’S STRICTLY PERSONAL”. Making ppl (people) smile & entertaining them is our business & if we don’t take it personally….it will never fly. Thanks to all who gave Pathaan love & all who worked on the film & proved ki mehnat lagan aur bharosa abhi Zinda Hai. Jai Hind.” Pathaan earned around Rs 80 Lakh on Day 43. The film’s total collection have now reached Rs 537.49 Crore. The spy-action-thriller had an overall 16.94 per cent Hindi occupancy on March 8, 2023, as reported by India Today. Pathaan‘s global collection are around Rs 1039 Crore as audiences continue to enjoy Shah Rukh’s action avatar. “Pathaan has crossed today Rs 519 Crore Nett in Hindi and Rs 1040 Crore worldwide gross. Thus it is certain that film might collect more in 6th week than 5th depending what happens day after after when new release and Holi come into affect,” as reported by Box Office Worldwide.

Pathaan also stars John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in crucial roles. The film also has an extended cameo by Salman Khan.

Shah Rukh will next be seen in Atlee’s Jawan (2023) and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki (2023).

