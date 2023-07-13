Home

‘I Watched Films Of Atlee’: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals How He Prepared For Jawan

The prevue of Jawan was released on July 10. It has left fans eager for the release of the film. Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan will be released on September 7. (Credits: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film Jawan is stealing all the limelight these days. The film has been garnering a lot of attention for its captivating prevue, which was unveiled a few days back. Fans are all praise for the gripping content and Shah Rukh Khan’s various looks in the promo. Jawan also marks the Hindi film debut of Nayanthara. As people are eagerly waiting to see the film in theatres, King Khan is also trying every trick in the book to keep the excitement intact. He has frequently engaged in chats with fans on Twitter through his “Ask SRK” sessions. During his recent interaction, Shah Rukh Khan revealed how he prepared for his character in Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals How He Prepared For Jawan

On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan was asked if he saw a lot of movies before Jawan to prepare himself for the role. The question read, “#AskSRK did you see a lot of movies revolving around your role in Jawan to better prepare for it?” Responding to the Twitter user, King Khan revealed his inspirations behind his role and mentioned Vijay, Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun, Yash and Atlee himself. He wrote, “I watched a lot of films of Atlee. Vijay sir. Allu Arjun ji. Rajni sir. Yash and loads of other stars to understand the language of expression for the world that was being created. And yes then prepped for my own character too. #Jawan.”

I watched a lot of films of Atlee. Vijay sir. Allu Arjun ji. Rajni sir. Yash and loads of other stars to understand the language of expression for the world that was being created. And yes then prepped for my own character too. #Jawan https://t.co/F23f2YY2sU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

Heartwarming Bond Between Atlee And Shah Rukh Khan

The bond between Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan is a delight to witness. Earlier, when Atlee shared the prevue of Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan quote-tweeted the director, calling him “Da man”. Moved by his tweet, Atlee replied saying that working with Shah Rukh felt like “living the dream.”

Atlee wrote, “From reading tales of kings to embarking on a journey with one in real, #Chief I guess I’m living the dream I’ve always dreamt of. Thank you so much This film pushed me to my limits, where I gained invaluable lessons along the way.” He ended the note by saying, “Love you sir. Thanking you once again for this great opportunity on behalf of the entire team. God is very kind to me!! Thank you everyone.”

About Jawan

The prevue of Jawan was released on July 10. Since then, it has left the internet awaiting the release of the film. Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra. Shah Rukh Khan's multiple intriguing avatars have been the highlight of the promo and will surely leave audiences delighted. Jawan will hit theatres on September 7.
















