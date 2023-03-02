Home

Pathaan in Tiger 3: Shah Rukh Khan to Shoot Week-Long Action Schedule With Salman Khan in Mumbai in April, Read on

YRF is leaving no stone unturned for their ambitious Tiger 3 x Pathaan crossover. Here's how the stage is set for the big shoot schedule between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in Mumbai.

Pathaan in Tiger 3: YRF is leaving no stone unturned in making Tiger 3 bigger with every passing day. The film is in its last shoot schedule and the makers have now reserved a big week to get both SRK and Salman on board for their action sequences. Shah Rukh’s Pathaan promised Salman’s Tiger in the latest film from the spy universe that he will come down for help in Tiger’s next mission. And that’s what the makers are now meticulously planning.

TIGER MEETS PATHAAN BY THE END OF APRIL

As reported by a source close to YRF, the big action sequence is going to be full of swag, emotion, and everything that the audience has been expecting from it. The two stars are coming together for a week-long schedule at a film studio in Mumbai. “Expect the unexpected when Pathaan and Tiger meet in the next instalment of YRF’s Spy Universe film Tiger 3. Audiences have seen and loved SRK and Salman together in Pathaan and they will be thrilled to find out what Aditya Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma have in mind for Pathaan and Tiger to meet again in Tiger 3. SRK is going to shoot for seven days for Tiger 3 at the end of April in Mumbai and it is going to be an adrenaline-pumping one for the actor,” said the source.

MASSIVE ACTION SEQUENCE PLANNED BETWEEN SALMAN KHAN AND SHAH RUKH KHAN FOR TIGER 3

The source added that not just from the level of their spy universe, the makers are thinking of the scene as one of the best ones ever created in the history of Indian cinema. Director Maneesh Sharma and producer Aditya Chopra have super plans to make it a huge visual delight for the audience. “The fact that 7 days have been earmarked to shoot this sequence means that extensive plans have been made to make this a visual delight for audiences. The expectations are sky-high after what people have seen in Pathaan and the makers are very aware of this. So, one should take it for granted that YRF and Maneesh Sharma are not going to leave any stone unturned to make this scene between Pathaan and Tiger a sequence to remember in Indian cinema,” the source explained.

In Pathaan, Salman’s character Tiger 3 tells him that he is going on a deadly mission and he might need his help there. That’s a little background that Maneesh Sharma is going to play on now. The shoot has been planned for the end of April in Mumbai and it is going to be ‘an adrenaline-pumping one for the actor’.

TIGER 3 TURNS BIGGER WITH PATHAAN CROSSING OVER

Tiger 3, also featuring Katrina Kaif reprising her popular role – Zoya, will hit the screens on November 10 this year. The film will be the third instalment in the Tiger franchise and the fifth one in YRF’s spy universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. On a scale of 1-10, how excited are you about this big scene between SRK and Salman? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Tiger 3!











